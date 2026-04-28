Detroit Red Wings Recognize Centreville Elementary School Teacher Alyssa Henneman as Best in Class Program Teacher of the Year

The Detroit Red Wings Best in Class program, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, shows gratitude to Michigan teachers and educators who change the lives of millions of children every day, inside and outside the classroom.

Throughout the 2025-26 campaign, 75 teachers were recognized through the Red Wings Best in Class program, and one finalist was selected from each of the three receptions this season to compete for the Best in Class Teacher of the Year grand prize of a $5,000 grant and meet & greet with a Red Wings player.

On Fan Appreciation Night at Little Caesars Arena on April 11, the Red Wings announced the winner of the Best in Class program was Alyssa Henneman, special education teacher at Centreville Elementary School in Centreville, Mich.

“The Detroit Red Wings are proud to recognize Alyssa Henneman as our 2026 Best in Class Teacher of the Year,” said Red Wings community impact manager Merideth Gokey. “Alyssa’s commitment to innovation, inclusion and her students’ success makes her truly deserving of this recognition. We congratulate Alyssa and all the Best in Class finalists on being tremendous educators and being shining examples of the impact teachers have on students’ lives.”