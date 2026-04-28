Detroit Red Wings Recognize Centreville Elementary School Teacher Alyssa Henneman as Best in Class Program Teacher of the Year

Special education teacher wins $5,000 grant and meet & greet with Red Wings forward Marco Kasper

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By Josh Berenter
DetroitRedWings.com

The Detroit Red Wings Best in Class program, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, shows gratitude to Michigan teachers and educators who change the lives of millions of children every day, inside and outside the classroom.

Throughout the 2025-26 campaign, 75 teachers were recognized through the Red Wings Best in Class program, and one finalist was selected from each of the three receptions this season to compete for the Best in Class Teacher of the Year grand prize of a $5,000 grant and meet & greet with a Red Wings player.

On Fan Appreciation Night at Little Caesars Arena on April 11, the Red Wings announced the winner of the Best in Class program was Alyssa Henneman, special education teacher at Centreville Elementary School in Centreville, Mich.

“The Detroit Red Wings are proud to recognize Alyssa Henneman as our 2026 Best in Class Teacher of the Year,” said Red Wings community impact manager Merideth Gokey. “Alyssa’s commitment to innovation, inclusion and her students’ success makes her truly deserving of this recognition. We congratulate Alyssa and all the Best in Class finalists on being tremendous educators and being shining examples of the impact teachers have on students’ lives.”

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Henneman received more than 14,000 votes to earn Teacher of the Year honors and said she’s truly humbled by the recognition she’s received.

“It feels great to know the support I had with this contest,” Henneman said. “There are people from the community who I don't know personally who have reached out and told me they voted. I can't go to the grocery store without having someone congratulate me. I am blessed to have such a large 'small town' community.”

As part of the program, Henneman and the other finalists received complimentary tickets to Fan Appreciation Night and enjoyed a private ceremony in Little Caesars Arena’s Heritage Hall before the Red Wings hosted the New Jersey Devils.

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Henneman was presented with a $5,000 check from former Red Wings forward and current assistant director of player development Dan Cleary, and she was recognized on the Little Caesars Arena videoboard during the game.

“I was in shock when I found out I won,” she said. “I had to stand up there and accept the award, but there were no thoughts in my head. Once it set in, I went into planning mode on how to use this grant to best support my students. My husband had to remind me to enjoy the moment and plan later.”

As part of the grand prize, Henneman also enjoyed a meet & greet with Red Wings forward Marco Kasper.

“Marco was absolutely amazing. He is the kindest professional athlete I have met,” Henneman said. “He took the time to talk with us and even spoke to my son on video chat. He told him that endless hours on the ice isn't what matters. He needs to have fun with it and explore other sports as well.”

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Henneman, who originally graduated from Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind., with a degree in elementary education with mild intervention, earned her Master's in Autism at Western Michigan University and earned a certification for administration at WMU for general and special education.

She said she relishes the opportunity to make an impact on young people’s lives on a daily basis and looks forward to new challenges in the classroom every day.

“My favorite part about teaching is figuring out my students' learning styles and designing instruction to match it,” said Henneman, who’s in her third year teaching at Centreville Elementary. “This helps them to have those 'light bulb' moments. The students are what drives me to continue teaching.

“Teaching is a hard job. It takes a person who cares deeply for their students. Also, teachers are their students’ biggest advocates. Our students need us to hear the words they can't speak and fix the problems they don't have the language to share. We advocate for them every day.”

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Henneman has made a significant impact beyond her classroom by establishing her school as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School, promoting inclusion through unified sports and school-wide initiatives. She has also helped students reach meaningful milestones, including increased independence and participation in activities like team sports. 

She said having a beloved professional sports organization like the Red Wings provide recognition for her and other educators throughout the state through the Best in Class program is extremely impactful as she attempts to make a difference in young people's lives.

“Recognition like this is very meaningful for all teachers,” she said. “Players visiting classrooms, teacher nights at games and this program for Best in Class are all opportunities to show others in the community all the wonderful teachers we have in our state.”

For more information about the Red Wings Best in Class program, visit DetroitRedWings.com/BestInClass or visit DetroitRedWings.com/Community.

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