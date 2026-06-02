Coming off 2025-26 season with Griffins and Red Wings, Mazur wants to take ‘massive leap’ in his game this summer

040926-AMF-1154
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Sharing his perspective on a 2025-26 campaign that provided a glimpse of the future he’s working towards, Carter Mazur is certain his mindset is even sharper and more determined now than it already was this past fall.

“Getting hurt five games in, I honestly, if you told me I’d be in Detroit the last eight games, I’d tell you, ‘You’re crazy,’” Mazur said in his end-of-season media session on May 23. “But, to get that opportunity… I didn’t do what I really wanted to do producing-wise, but I feel like it gave me a lot of momentum, confidence in my game and myself just being there. I want to be part of that and help them take the next step.”

In eight games with the Detroit Red Wings, the 24-year-old forward averaged 10:42 in ice time. He also tallied 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 16 regular-season contests with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and had six points (five goals, one assist) in eight 2026 Calder Cup Playoff games.

“I played 24 games in the AHL and scored 16 goals, so I think [scoring] was kind of a big focus for me,” Mazur said of his fourth campaign in Grand Rapids. “I wanted to put the puck in the back of the net, for sure. That was probably the biggest step for me this year.”

A lower-body injury sidelined Mazur from Oct. 28 – Feb. 28 this season, and he explained that everything injury-wise he’s dealt with throughout his professional hockey career has turned him into “a better person and better player.”

“With the injuries and all that, I think just my perseverance and how I get better through a lot of these injuries have kind of stuck out to me a lot,” Mazur said. “I think the mental side for sure has improved, that’s kind of what I’ve concluded.”

There’s still plenty to prove for the 6-foot, 200-pound native of Jackson, Mich. Suiting up for his hometown NHL club during its final regular-season stretch, Mazur said, increased his work ethic even more.

“I know I didn’t produce the way I wanted to [with the Red Wings], but again, I felt more comfortable every other game,” the young forward said. “I’m excited. I just know what to expect now and it’s something that makes me want to work harder towards that goal.”

Certainly, anything is possible with Mazur’s talent and determination level, but the other piece is translating that into consistency.

“I need to stick to my game every single night,” Mazur said. “Again, it’s hard to have an A-game every single game for sure up there. You play a game every other day, so I think it’s just bringing it every single night, having that focus, just knowing I belong and having the confidence.”

With no shortage of motivation this offseason, Mazur is ready to put in the necessary work to successfully take that next big step in his development and reach his goals.

“I’m going to take the summer as I take every other summer but again, this is a summer I want to take a massive leap in my game and just my ability to stay healthy,” Mazur said. “I need to take care of my body better. I’m just looking forward to the summer and getting back to Training Camp already.”

News Feed

Lombardi a mentally stronger player after injury-shortened 2025-26 campaign with Griffins

Watson says Griffins holding onto strides made, taking key growth experiences from historic 2025-26 season

Shine giving Griffins key leadership during 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Johansson going through 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs with Griffins a more confident defenseman

Grand Rapids’ 2026 Calder Cup Playoff run helping Sandin-Pellikka’s development

Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) expanding to Detroit strengthens its ‘identity as one of the great sports cities in the world’

Postava ‘making some big saves’ for Griffins, rising to the occasion in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Coming off historic regular season, Griffins ready for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

‘When my name was called, it was just super special’: Plante’s sophomore campaign at Minnesota Duluth culminates in 2026 Hobey Baker Award

Detroit Red Wings Recognize Centreville Elementary School Teacher Alyssa Henneman as Best in Class Program Teacher of the Year

Yzerman, McLellan analyze 2025-26 season and areas of improvement for Red Wings moving forward

‘I’m very, very thankful for all the opportunities I had’: Woods looks back on 40 seasons in the radio booth with Red Wings

Red Wings players discuss 2025-26 campaign, head into offseason motivated by ‘difficult end’

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract extension

Red Wings assign four to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings drop 2025-26 season finale on the road to Panthers, 8-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude 2025-26 season at Panthers on Wednesday

RECAP: Kane hits 1,400 career NHL points in Detroit’s 4-3 overtime loss in Tampa Bay

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Lightning in penultimate game of 2025-26 season on Monday

Forsberg, Ullmark and Larkin Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by GEICO

RECAP: 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs out of reach for Red Wings after 5-3 loss to Devils

Red Wings sign Dylan James to two-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Still in the Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Devils for Eras Night: People of Hockeytown on Saturday

Shine being named Red Wings’ 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee ‘just speaks volumes of how hard he works’

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings reassign Jesse Kiiskinen to Grand Rapids from HPK

RECAP: Seider, Larkin power Red Wings to big 6-3 victory over Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue final regular-season homestand with huge Eastern Conference showdown versus Flyers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings collect an important point, but handed another tough ending in 4-3 shootout loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Wild-Card implications at forefront for Red Wings, Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s third-period comeback bid falls short in 5-4 loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Wild to Little Caesars Arena for Easter Sunday matinee

Red Wings sign Noah Dower-Nilsson to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings close three-game road trek, open weekend back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Rangers meet at Madison Square Garden for Saturday matinee

Red Wings recall Axel Sandin-Pellikka from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings rise to occasion, emerge from ‘tough road game’ with 4-2 win over Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Flyers for crucial Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

‘Truly a dream come true’: Augustine agrees to three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings

PREVIEW: Red Wings take their playoff push on the road, begin three-game swing Tuesday versus Penguins

Red Wings sign Trey Augustine to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings can’t rally from first-period deficit, absorb 5-1 loss in Pittsburgh

Amid tight Wild-Card race and ahead of pivotal three-game road trip, Red Wings focused on taking things ‘a day at a time’

RECAP: Late push not enough in second half of back-to-back set as Red Wings fall to Flyers, 5-3

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in Eastern Conference’s Wild-Card race, Red Wings set to host Flyers on Saturday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘A great start’ helps Red Wings cool off Atlantic Division-leading Sabres, 5-2

PREVIEW: Detroit opens important late-season back-to-back set in Buffalo on Friday