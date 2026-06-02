Coming off 2025-26 season with Griffins and Red Wings, Mazur wants to take ‘massive leap’ in his game this summer

DETROIT -- Sharing his perspective on a 2025-26 campaign that provided a glimpse of the future he’s working towards, Carter Mazur is certain his mindset is even sharper and more determined now than it already was this past fall.

“Getting hurt five games in, I honestly, if you told me I’d be in Detroit the last eight games, I’d tell you, ‘You’re crazy,’” Mazur said in his end-of-season media session on May 23. “But, to get that opportunity… I didn’t do what I really wanted to do producing-wise, but I feel like it gave me a lot of momentum, confidence in my game and myself just being there. I want to be part of that and help them take the next step.”

In eight games with the Detroit Red Wings, the 24-year-old forward averaged 10:42 in ice time. He also tallied 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 16 regular-season contests with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and had six points (five goals, one assist) in eight 2026 Calder Cup Playoff games.