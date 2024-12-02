For Cossa, earning first NHL recall to Red Wings ‘a dream come true’

22-year-old goalie prospect elevated from AHL under emergency conditions, will serve as Detroit’s backup in Boston on Tuesday

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa has gained a lot of valuable wisdom and experience since being selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Still developing as a goaltender, among the lessons the 22-year-old has learned is to immerse himself in the moment. And now, Cossa, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Monday morning, intends to do just that while he’s with the Red Wings.

Because of recent lower-body injuries to netminders Cam Talbot, who was set to undergo further evaluation on Monday afternoon, and Alex Lyon, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27, Cossa will serve as the backup goalie to Ville Husso when Detroit battles the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

“A dream come true,” said Cossa, who practiced with the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Monday afternoon. “I’ve never been to Boston before. I’m really excited just to get on the road with the team, get to know some of the guys more and just live this lifestyle.”

Sebastian Cossa and Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Dec. 2, 2024

Cossa said he and his wife, Emerson, immediately called his parents after receiving the news of his first NHL recall.

“Everyone’s ecstatic,” Cossa said. “A dream come true. It’s been a lot of hard work going into this moment and I want to enjoy it.”

Whether Cossa makes his NHL debut during this emergency recall is still to be determined, according to Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde.

“[Tuesday] was going to be a scheduled Husso start no matter what happened [on Sunday],” Lalonde said. “Obviously, he was thrown into action [against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday]. “We’ll get through [Tuesday] with Ville’s start and reevaluate where we are for Thursday [against the Ottawa Senators]. We’ll have a better feel when Cam’s back, too.”

This season, Cossa has a 9-4-1 record with a 2.21 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and one shutout in 14 games with the Griffins. The 6-foot-6, 222-pound goaltender also spent all last season in Grand Rapids, going 22-9-9 with a 2.14 GAA, .913 SV% and two shutouts in 40 contests.

“Just his gradual growth from last year onto this year, a lot of positives,” Lalonde said about Cossa. “I’m not surprised. From what I saw at camp and what I’ve seen in his starts, it’s been positive feedback on Cossa.”

Cossa also believes his second full AHL campaign is off to a good start.

“I have a really good team down there in Grand Rapids,” Cossa said. “We’ve had a hot start. Exciting. It’s a fun time down there. Really good group of guys, good coaching staff.”

Cossa’s arrival had Husso reflecting about his own NHL journey. Also having played five games with the Griffins this season, Husso said he’s really happy to see all the hard work Cossa has put in is paying off with this big opportunity.

“First time [in the NHL], especially coming up, you don’t really know what to expect,” Husso said. “I’ve told him to just enjoy it and that it’s still hockey.”

Not surprisingly, the other players in the Red Wings’ dressing room shared similar and inspiring words of advice to Cossa.

“It’s a dream come true,” Cossa said. “I’m here for a reason. Just continue to do what I did to get here, enjoy the moment and have a lot of fun.”

