For Cossa, earning first NHL recall to Red Wings ‘a dream come true’

DETROIT -- Goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa has gained a lot of valuable wisdom and experience since being selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Still developing as a goaltender, among the lessons the 22-year-old has learned is to immerse himself in the moment. And now, Cossa, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Monday morning, intends to do just that while he’s with the Red Wings.

Because of recent lower-body injuries to netminders Cam Talbot, who was set to undergo further evaluation on Monday afternoon, and Alex Lyon, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27, Cossa will serve as the backup goalie to Ville Husso when Detroit battles the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

“A dream come true,” said Cossa, who practiced with the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Monday afternoon. “I’ve never been to Boston before. I’m really excited just to get on the road with the team, get to know some of the guys more and just live this lifestyle.”