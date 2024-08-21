Ever-evolving Augustine embraces big moments, growth experiences 

Augustine said he also learned a lot playing with the U.S. men’s Worlds team.

“It was an unreal opportunity for me just to go over there and be with a lot of professional players,” Augustine said. “Just taking a lot of their advice, listening to them and enjoying the moment. Being around a team like that and seeing those individuals prepare on a daily basis, it’s really cool and special.”

Alex Lyon mentored Augustine while the goaltending pair represented the Red Wings organization at Worlds.

“Alex is a great guy, taught me a lot during the time he was there,” Augustine said. “Seeing him prepare and seeing how serious he takes it, even on gamedays and stuff, it’s super different than what I’ve seen from my past teammates.”

Augustine, who said he tries to model his game after Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, wants to establish himself in the NHL someday. And as Augustine continues pushing toward his ultimate goal, a mature approach is setting the South Lyon, Mich., native apart.

“It’s just the little things around the rink that (Augustine) does and how mature he is for how young he is,” fellow Red Wings prospect and Michigan State teammate Red Savage said. “I always forget that he’s just a little 19-year-old and that I’m two years older than him.”