Ever-evolving Augustine embraces big moments, growth experiences 

Red Wings goalie prospect helped Michigan State win BIG Ten title as a freshman last season

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT – It was an unforgettable past calendar year for Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine.

After being selected No. 41 overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Augustine won gold with the United States at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship in Sweden. The 19-year-old then completed his freshman campaign at Michigan State University before soaking up as much knowledge as he could at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia.

“I’ve had some pretty unbelievable opportunities,” Augustine said during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp last month. “I’m super thankful for everyone who’s helped me get to the position that I’m at today. I’m looking to have some more cool ones in the future.”

Augustine impressed as the youngest starting netminder in NCAA Division 1 hockey during the 2023-24 season, posting a 23-9-2 record with a 2.96 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and three shutouts in 35 games.

“He just gives me a lot of confidence and I’m not even on his team,” Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said about Augustine. “He’s got a great demeanor about him. Calm, cool demeanor but that competitive fire burns inside him.”

Helping the Spartans earn their first-ever BIG Ten title was an incredible experience for Augustine, who is returning to Michigan State’s campus with a greater understanding of what it takes to succeed at the collegiate level.

“It’s hard to win every night,” Augustine said. “You have to come into every game with the right mindset that no team is going to back down, especially since we had a good year. We’re going to be gunned for this upcoming year.”

Augustine said he also learned a lot playing with the U.S. men’s Worlds team.

“It was an unreal opportunity for me just to go over there and be with a lot of professional players,” Augustine said. “Just taking a lot of their advice, listening to them and enjoying the moment. Being around a team like that and seeing those individuals prepare on a daily basis, it’s really cool and special.”

Alex Lyon mentored Augustine while the goaltending pair represented the Red Wings organization at Worlds.

“Alex is a great guy, taught me a lot during the time he was there,” Augustine said. “Seeing him prepare and seeing how serious he takes it, even on gamedays and stuff, it’s super different than what I’ve seen from my past teammates.”

Augustine, who said he tries to model his game after Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, wants to establish himself in the NHL someday. And as Augustine continues pushing toward his ultimate goal, a mature approach is setting the South Lyon, Mich., native apart.

“It’s just the little things around the rink that (Augustine) does and how mature he is for how young he is,” fellow Red Wings prospect and Michigan State teammate Red Savage said. “I always forget that he’s just a little 19-year-old and that I’m two years older than him.”

