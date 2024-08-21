Ever-evolving Augustine embraces big moments, growth experiences 

DETROIT – It was an unforgettable past calendar year for Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine.
After being selected No. 41 overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Augustine won gold with the United States at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship in Sweden. The 19-year-old then completed his freshman campaign at Michigan State University before soaking up as much knowledge as he could at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia.
“I’ve had some pretty unbelievable opportunities,” Augustine said during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp last month. “I’m super thankful for everyone who’s helped me get to the position that I’m at today. I’m looking to have some more cool ones in the future.”