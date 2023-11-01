Defensemen helping fuel offense for Red Wings early this season

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings’ defensemen are also playing a significant role offensively to begin the 2023-24 season.

As of Wednesday, Detroit defensemen led the NHL with 33 combined points through 10 games. Additionally, Moritz Seider was tied for third among all blueliners in scoring with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) while Shayne Gostisbehere was tied for fifth in the NHL with nine points (three goals, six assists).

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde credits the offensive contributions among defensemen to Detroit’s much-improved depth.

“We talk about being deeper with our scoring and getting it throughout the lineup, it’s with our D too,” Lalonde said. “I don’t think our structure is much different than anyone else. We want them involved without risk and the correct way. For the most part, they’re doing that. I think that’s a good sign and why we probably are off to the offensive start we are.”