Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night

Holl quietly proving dependable for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings’ early-season winning streak snapped in 5-4 OT loss to Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Kraken Tuesday, eyeing sixth straight win

DeBrincat leads 3 Stars of the Week

RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2

PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 

Defensemen helping fuel offense for Red Wings early this season

Detroit’s blue line corps lead NHL in combined points through first 10 games

RedWings_110123
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings’ defensemen are also playing a significant role offensively to begin the 2023-24 season.

As of Wednesday, Detroit defensemen led the NHL with 33 combined points through 10 games. Additionally, Moritz Seider was tied for third among all blueliners in scoring with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) while Shayne Gostisbehere was tied for fifth in the NHL with nine points (three goals, six assists).

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde credits the offensive contributions among defensemen to Detroit’s much-improved depth.

“We talk about being deeper with our scoring and getting it throughout the lineup, it’s with our D too,” Lalonde said. “I don’t think our structure is much different than anyone else. We want them involved without risk and the correct way. For the most part, they’re doing that. I think that’s a good sign and why we probably are off to the offensive start we are.”

Jake Walman | Moritz Seider | Derek Lalonde

Seider, who has four multi-point games this season, said he enjoys joining the offensive attack.

“It’s a big credit to the forwards using us up there, curling up and using the D as an option too,” Seider said. “It’s a lot of fun playing with the puck than without it.”

The Red Wings prioritized the defensive side of the puck in free agency and trades this offseason, adding Gostisbehere, Justin Holl and Jeff Petry. Lalonde said the club’s newest defensive corps is already making an obvious impact.

“It’s amazing,” Lalonde said. “You add a couple of sticks throughout your lineup, how different it can look.”

Knowing that offense can come from anywhere on the ice is reassuring and breeds confidence, according to Jake Walman.

“We have a lot of guys who can skate and have a good sense for the net,” said Walman, who has two goals and three assists this season. “If it happens, it’s great. It’s like extra for us.”

Walman referenced the Red Wings’ improbable 4-3 overtime win against the host New York Islanders as a prime example.

“It feels like even if we’re down, we never count ourselves out,” Walman said. “Especially (Monday), we were down two (goals) early in the third there and didn’t lose confidence. We just kept pushing, stuck to the plan and it worked out. We have a lot of belief.”