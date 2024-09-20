Berggren wants to bring offense, show defensive improvement this season

Forward re-signed one-year contract with Red Wings on Monday

DET_Berggren_091924
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Jonatan Berggren is ready to go out and show he can be an important contributor for the Detroit Red Wings, who re-signed the 24-year-old forward to a one-year contract on Monday.

“It was nice to get the deal done,” Berggren said on Thursday. “I’m happy to be here and I feel like this is the year to prove that I belong in this league. My focus on Training Camp is just come in with a great attitude, show them what type of player I am and how big of a summer I had.”

Jonatan Berggren Training Camp Media | Sept. 19, 2024

Berggren played most of the 2023-24 season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, leading Detroit’s American Hockey League affiliate in goals (24), assists (32) and points (56) in 53 games. He continued that strong production during the Calder Cup Playoffs, pacing the Griffins with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games.

According to Berggren, being part of the Griffins’ postseason run helped him learn how to play under pressure.

“It just shows how hard it is down the stretch,” Berggren said. “It was a good experience for me. I think it will help a lot going forward to have played in those playoff games.”

The Swedish forward also showed his knack for offensive production with the Red Wings last season, recording six points (two goals, four assists) in 12 NHL games.

“I felt when I got the chance [in the NHL last season], I did pretty good,” Berggren said. “I was an offensive threat. Like always, I know I can be an offensive player here so just take care of the defense and the rest will probably come later.”

Splitting time between the AHL and NHL last season was challenging for Berggren, but he believes he’s a better player because of it.

“Me and my girlfriend basically lived in my car,” Berggren said. “But looking back at it, I grew a lot. Mentally strong and stuff, so of course it’s been tough. I think it’ll help me in the long run.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde expects Berggren to take a leap in his development this season.

“You talk about actions, the first action is he had a great summer,” Lalonde said about Berggren. “He looks leaner. He looks like he’s got a little bit more pop. He’s done his work. Now, it’s just being a little more responsible in that two-way game.”

It stands to reason that the former second-round pick (No. 33 overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft can do exactly that.

“I feel like I have a chance to take a spot and help provide goals for the team,” Berggren said. “That’s my main goal, but like I said, I need to take care of the defense first. The offense will come.”

