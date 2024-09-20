Berggren wants to bring offense, show defensive improvement this season

Splitting time between the AHL and NHL last season was challenging for Berggren, but he believes he’s a better player because of it.
“Me and my girlfriend basically lived in my car,” Berggren said. “But looking back at it, I grew a lot. Mentally strong and stuff, so of course it’s been tough. I think it’ll help me in the long run.”
Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde expects Berggren to take a leap in his development this season.
“You talk about actions, the first action is he had a great summer,” Lalonde said about Berggren. “He looks leaner. He looks like he’s got a little bit more pop. He’s done his work. Now, it’s just being a little more responsible in that two-way game.”
It stands to reason that the former second-round pick (No. 33 overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft can do exactly that.
“I feel like I have a chance to take a spot and help provide goals for the team,” Berggren said. “That’s my main goal, but like I said, I need to take care of the defense first. The offense will come.”