Berggren wants to bring offense, show defensive improvement this season

Berggren played most of the 2023-24 season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, leading Detroit’s American Hockey League affiliate in goals (24), assists (32) and points (56) in 53 games. He continued that strong production during the Calder Cup Playoffs, pacing the Griffins with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games.

According to Berggren, being part of the Griffins’ postseason run helped him learn how to play under pressure.

“It just shows how hard it is down the stretch,” Berggren said. “It was a good experience for me. I think it will help a lot going forward to have played in those playoff games.”

The Swedish forward also showed his knack for offensive production with the Red Wings last season, recording six points (two goals, four assists) in 12 NHL games.

“I felt when I got the chance [in the NHL last season], I did pretty good,” Berggren said. “I was an offensive threat. Like always, I know I can be an offensive player here so just take care of the defense and the rest will probably come later.”