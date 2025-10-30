At 10-game mark of their 2025-26 season, good practice habits translating into positive results for Red Wings

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – The Detroit Red Wings practiced at Toyota Sports Performance Center on Wednesday afternoon, priming for the California leg of their current five-game road trip that will see them play three games over the next four days starting with Thursday night’s clash against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

“We really don’t have any choice but to embrace it,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said about the daily grind of an NHL season. “We’re not the only team in the League. There are 31 others that must get out on the road and play half their season there. Travel becomes a factor. Back-to-back games become a factor. It’s not just about the Detroit Red Wings – everybody goes through this. The teams that are mentally strong and well-equipped handle it the way they should. The teams that are still working on it kind of fumble through it, and then there are the others. We certainly don’t want to be either of those last two. We’d like to be the team that handles it well.”

Since the start of this year’s Training Camp in Traverse City, Mich., a key message from McLellan and his players has been about forging an identity and maintaining that throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Early on, that identity formation has arguably been most evident during practices, where Detroit’s coaching staff stresses good habits with the hope they’ll carry over into games.