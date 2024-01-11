Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canucks (01.11.24)

Game Notes

Sidney Crosby has 20 points (10G-10A) in 21 career games against the Canucks, including points in nine of his last 12 games versus them (6G-7A).

Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed two goals total in two career starts against the Canucks, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, a .971 save percentage and one shutout.

Drew O’Connor has five points (2G-3A) over his last six games. Since this stretch began on Dec. 30, no Penguin has more even-strength points (5) or a better plus-minus than him (+6).

Pittsburgh’s power play has notched 12 goals over the last 13 games, and is operating at 21.8% (12/55) in that span.

Ryan Graves has been plus or even in eight of his last nine games (+5) dating back to Dec. 21, and has points in two of his last three games (2A).

Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game riding a four-game point streak (1G-4A) after his goal on Monday in Philadelphia. Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh blueliners with 28 points (7G-21A) and is two points shy of the 30-point plateau. Despite only playing 39 games this season, Karlsson is already looking to become just the ninth Penguins defenseman since the 2004.05 lockout to notch 30 or more points in a season.

Jake Guentzel has consistently produced throughout his career against the Vancouver Canucks. In 11 games, Guentzel has recorded 12 goals, seven assists and 19 points. Prior to his last game against them (Jan. 10, 2023), he had never been held off the scoresheet versus them.

Guentzel’s 1.73 points-per-game average versus Vancouver is sixth-highest in NHL history, and his 1.09 goals-pergame average against the Canucks is the best in NHL history (min. 5 GP).

Reilly Smith has 21 points (9G-12A) in 24 career games versus Vancouver, which includes an active nine-game point streak against them (5G-7A).

Pittsburgh has been one of the NHL’s most defensively conscious teams this season. The team’s .912 save percentage is fourth-best in the NHL, and their 2.69 goals-against per game is fifth in the league.

Evgeni Malkin’s two-point (1G-1A) night at Philadelphia on Monday was his ninth multi-point game of his 2023.24 campaign. His nine multi-point efforts tie him for second on Pittsburgh’s roster with Sidney Crosby. The duo’s nine multi-point games trail only Jake Guentzel’s 10 contests this season.

Rickard Rakell enters tonight’s game riding a four-game point streak (3G-2A), and has points in eight of his last nine games overall (5G-5A). Overall, Rakell has notched 10 (5G-5A) of his 14 points (5G-9A) this season in the 10 games since he’s returned from injury.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Joel Blomqvist has been named as WBS’ representative for the AHL All-Star game. This season, the 22-year-old netminder has appeared in 19 games, posting an 11-4-2 record with a 2.16 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Blomqvist currently has the third-lowest goals-against average in the AHL this season at 2.16.