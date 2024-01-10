Penguins Ready for Good Test Against Some Familiar Faces

Members of the Canucks coaching staff and front office have also called Pittsburgh home. President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford built those teams that won it all two years in a row as the GM here; General Manager Patrik Allvin started out as an amateur scout for the Penguins; and Head Coach Rick Tocchet was an assistant during the back-to-back championship runs after winning a Stanley Cup as a player in 1992.

Sullivan had this to say on seeing the recent success of Tocchet on Vancouver’s bench:

“I think he gets better with every year that he coaches, and I think one of Tocc’s greatest attributes is his humility,” Sullivan said. “He's a guy that loves the game and he loves to learn, and he's open to ideas. He's a great guy to talk hockey with. I really admire his humility with the way he approaches the game every day with his coaching staff and with the players, and I think that goes a long way to creating an environment that's optimal for winning. It doesn't surprise me that Vancouver's having the success that they have with him at the helm.”

NOTE: Thursday’s game will be the team’s fifth annual Hockey Talks Game, which is in support of mental health awareness and the Break the Ice initiative.

Break the Ice is a movement for each and every Penguins fan, as mental health is health. Through #BreakTheIce, fans are challenged to connect with one another and to take positive action regarding their own mental wellness and that of their loved ones.

“I think I feel like we as a sport have come a long way in the last few years, but we've still got a long way to go,” Pettersson said. “And in saying that, it’s okay to talk about it, it's okay to not feel okay. So, it's an ongoing discussion. It's great that we have it and it's a great cause and it's like I said, we've come a long way but we still have a long way to go. So, it's important to raise those issues.”