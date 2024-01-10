Karlsson having ‘great experience’ in 1st season with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Erik Karlsson hasn’t taken his first season with the Pittsburgh Penguins for granted.

In his 15th NHL season, the 33-year-old leads Pittsburgh defensemen with 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 39 games, including five (one goal, four assists) on a four-game point streak entering a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE).

"It's been a great experience for me,” Karlsson said Wednesday, “coming in here and joining such an exclusive club that they have here, I think, with the people that they've had here for a period of time and what they've gone through, and what they've accomplished.

“So for me, I think it's just fun to be able to be a part of that and hear their thoughts and things that I haven't heard before. At the same time, being able to share the experiences that I've had.”

Karlsson was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade also involving the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6 after winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman with 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) last season.

He has 789 points (185 goals, 604 assists) in 959 career games.

With an assist on Jan. 6, Karlsson passed Borje Salming for the second-most points by a Sweden-born defenseman (787 points; 150 goals, 637 assists), behind Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142 points; 264 goals, 878 assists). He scored in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday to end an 18-game goal drought.

"I think it's been fairly consistent throughout the year,” Karlsson said of his season. “Obviously, certain situations are easier to handle. We've been at it for a while, becoming a little bit more automatic as a team, as a whole. I think we've played better for the last four or five weeks. That helps each and every individual in here to feel better about themselves.

“So I'm excited for the rest of the stretch here. We're starting to see a little bit on how things are rounding out, where we're standing and what you need to accomplish to reach the goal that we're here to do."