Penguins Prospect Will Horcoff Selected to Represent Team USA at the 2026 World Junior Championship

By Pittsburgh Penguins

Will Horcoff, Pittsburgh’s 24th overall selection in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft, will represent Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship held Dec. 26-Jan. 5 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis and Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The University of Michigan Wolverine leads the entire nation this season with a career-high 19 goals and has 28 points through 20 games. The reigning NCA Forward of the Month began his sophomore season with a hat trick in the season-opening game and has scored six game-winning goals to help Michigan become the No. 1 ranked team in the NCAA. Over the past two seasons in Michigan, the 6-foot-5, 203-pound Horcoff has compiled 23 goals, 15 assists and 38 points in 38 collegiate games.

Prior to joining the Wolverines, the Birmingham, Michigan native played two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program from 2023-25. Horcoff represented his country at the 2025 World Under-18 Championship, tallying two goals and two assists in seven games en route to the bronze medal.

Horcoff and Team USA open up the tournament on Dec. 26 with a matchup against Team Germany at 6:00 PM ET. Team USA's preliminary play also features games on Dec. 27 (6:00 PM ET vs. Switzerland), Dec. 29 (6:00 PM ET vs. Slovakia) and Dec. 31 (6:00 PM ET vs. Sweden).

