5-year-old’s cute moments captured before serving as Penguins Junior Starter

Britt is a member of Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins, a youth hockey program that introduces the sport to hockey players between 5 and 9 years old.

Before her big moment on the ice, Britt told her dad that she wanted to stand next to Crosby but couldn’t remember his jersey number. Once her dad reminded her that Crosby wears 87, she knew exactly where to go. (We think Crosby will forgive her for forgetting his number.)

Matter of fact, she was so confident in where to go, she told her dad not to be concerned as she was getting ready to skate out to the team.

“Don’t worry,” she said to her dad in the video. “I should know because the Penguins will be right there. Don’t you worry about it, dude!”