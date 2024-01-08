5-year-old’s cute moments captured before serving as Penguins Junior Starter

Little Penguins team member mic’d up, joins Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh players for national anthem

Crosby Penguins kid split

© Pittsburgh Penguins

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Samantha Britt isn’t on camera very often, but all hockey fans should be glad she was on Saturday.

The 5-year-old Pitsburgh Penguins fan was mic’d up as she got ready for her stint as the team's Junior Starter for a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, and the results couldn’t have been cuter.

Britt is a member of Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins, a youth hockey program that introduces the sport to hockey players between 5 and 9 years old.

Before her big moment on the ice, Britt told her dad that she wanted to stand next to Crosby but couldn’t remember his jersey number. Once her dad reminded her that Crosby wears 87, she knew exactly where to go. (We think Crosby will forgive her for forgetting his number.)

Matter of fact, she was so confident in where to go, she told her dad not to be concerned as she was getting ready to skate out to the team.

“Don’t worry,” she said to her dad in the video. “I should know because the Penguins will be right there. Don’t you worry about it, dude!”

After the national anthem was done, Britt got a big smile and a “good job,” from Crosby before she skated off the ice, taking a small but cute tumble on the way.

Not a bad start to a hockey career for the young girl.