Sidney Crosby Named to 10th Career All-Star Game

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has been named to his 10th career All-Star Game, it was announced today by the NHL.

The NHL named one representative from all 32 teams, and the remaining 12 players – eight skaters and four goaltenders - will be selected by fans in the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual beginning at 8:30 PM tonight at NHL.com/Vote.

With his 10th All-Star Game selection, Crosby has surpassed Jaromir Jagr (9) for the second-most selections in Penguins history. Only Mario Lemieux (13) has been named to more All-Star Games than Crosby. Crosby was previously named an NHL All Star in 2007, ’08, ’09, ’11, ’15, ’17, ’18, ’19 and ’23.

In his franchise-record 19th NHL season, the 36-year old Crosby leads the Penguins with 21 goals and ranks second on the team in points (38) through 36 games this season. Crosby, who already has the most 20-goal seasons in Penguins history, became just the second active player to record 16 20-goal campaigns, joining Alex Ovechkin (18). Crosby’s 21 goals are the eighth most in the league, while his 14 goals on the road lead the entire NHL. Of his 21 goals this year, 16 have come at even strength, which ranks third in the league behind only Auston Matthews (22) and Nikita Kucherov (17).

Crosby began the 2023-24 season ranked 15th on the NHL’s all-time points list and has passed Hall of Famers and former Penguins Paul Coffey and Mark Recchi, as well as Joe Thornton to currently sit at 12th place with 1,540 career points (571G-969A). He also joined the NHL’s top-10 list of the most goals with a single franchise in league history with his 557th goal with Pittsburgh on November 9.

Crosby earned NHL Third Star of the Week honors for the week of November 13 as he was in the midst of an 11-game point streak from Oct. 24-Nov. 18, accumulating nine goals, eight assists and 17 points in that span. During his streak, he tallied his 13th career hat trick, which is tied with teammate Evgeni Malkin for the second-most hat tricks in franchise history and third among active players. His streak marked the 11th point streak of 10 or more games in his career, making him just the 15th player in NHL history with 11 point streaks of 10-plus games.

The center has taken the most faceoffs by any player in the league in 2023-24 (815), while his 495 faceoffs wins also lead the league. Among players who have taken at least 150 faceoffs this season, only four have a higher winning percentage than Crosby’s 60.7%. His success rate is on pace to be the best of his career, with his previous career high being 55.9% in 2009-10.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend begins on Thursday, Feb. 1 with the All-Star Player Draft presented by Tim Hortons where captains of the four teams, paired with celebrity captains, will select their teams from the remaining All Stars. The All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will take place at 7:00 PM on Friday, Feb. 2 featuring 12 All Stars competing for points in eight events for a prize of $1 million. The All-Star Weekend will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 3 with the Honda NHL All-Star Game’s 3-on-3 tournament at 3:00 PM.