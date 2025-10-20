Game Preview: 10.21.25 vs. Vancouver Canucks

GamePreview10.21.25
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins return home for a brief one-game stop as they take on the Vancouver Canucks at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

It's Dollar Dog Night! Smith's hot dogs will be just $1 at participating concession stands. Limit 4 hot dogs per person, per transaction. Offer available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (4-2-0), VAN (4-2-0)

The Penguins are 11-5-2 overall in their last 17 games versus the Canucks. Pittsburgh has points in six-straight home games against Vancouver dating back to Oct. 16, 2018 (4-0-2). Pittsburgh is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games against Western Conference opponents dating back to last season, and are 2-1-0 against them this year.

Recent News

QUICK HITS

Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game two assists from becoming the 20th defenseman in NHL history to notch 600 assists, and is looking to join Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Victor Hedman as the only active blueliners to accomplish this feat. He would also become just the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 600 or more assists with one team.

Sidney Crosby has 26 points (12G-14A) in 25 career games against the Canucks, including points in 12 of his last 16 games versus them (8G-11A). He has multiple points in four of his last seven games against Vancouver (4G-6A).

Goaltender Tristan Jarry is 5-1-1 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in seven games against his hometown team.

Only two teams in the NHL have allowed fewer goals against in the third period than Pittsburgh (3) – the New York Islanders (2) and Colorado Avalanche (2).

Ben Kindel, a native of Coquitlam, British Columbia which is located just 40 minutes from downtown Vancouver, is looking to suit up against his hometown team for the first time.

PILING UP THE POINTS

Captain Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game tied with Mario Lemieux for the most total points (regular season + players) in franchise history. Crosby’s next point will help him claim the franchise all-time record, and move him into sole possession of the seventh most points (regular season + playoffs) in NHL history. Crosby tallied Pittsburgh’s first goal on Saturday night which stood as the game-winning goal. In doing so, he tied Jarome Iginla for the ninth-most game-winning goals in NHL history.

Crosby’s goal on Saturday night came against Alex Nedeljkovic – the 160th different goaltender he has scored against. Only Alex Ovechkin (184), Jaromir Jagr (178), Patrick Marleau (177) and Mark Messier (164) have scored on more individual netminders in NHL history.

Sidney Crosby registered a goal and an assist on Saturday night in San Jose, bringing his season point total to seven (3G-4A) in six games. The two-point night marked Crosby’s 496th career multi-point effort, which ranks seventh in NHL history and is one such performances away from tying Mario Lemieux for the team record.

BRICK WALL

Tristan Jarry turned aside all 31 shots he faced on Saturday night to pick up his first shutout of the season. In doing so, Jarry tied Tom Barrasso for the second-most shutouts in franchise history.

Jarry’s shutout was Pittsburgh’s second shutout of the 2025-26 campaign, as the Penguins are the only team in the NHL with multiple shutouts, and have accounted for two of the seven shutouts in the NHL this season.

TURNING BACK THE CLOCK

Evgeni Malkin has been on a tear to start the 2025-26 season, picking up a team-best nine points (2G-7A) through the Penguins first six games. Malkin’s nine points are tied for seventh in the NHL, and it’s the fifth-most points he’s accumulated through six games to start a season in his career

Malkin has notched at least a point in five of six games this season, and is riding an active three-game point streak (2G-2A).

Forward Evgeni Malkin has found success against the Vancouver Canucks throughout his career, totaling 13 goals, 17 assists and 30 points in 24 games. His 1.25 points-per-game average against Vancouver ranks seventh among active players (min. 15 GP).

In his last seven home games against Vancouver, Malkin has eight goals, eight assists and 16 points, which is the most by any Penguin in that span. He has 25 points (11G-14A) in his last 15 games against the Canucks overall dating back to the 2015-16 season.

DAZZLING D-MEN

Defenseman Erik Karlsson has been productive in his career against Vancouver. His 0.77 points-per-game average against the Canucks ranks fifth among active defensemen (min. 10 GP).

Karlsson has points in nine of his last 10 games against the Canucks (1G-12A).

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Forward Rickard Rakell has thrived against the Canucks. In 33 career games against them, Rakell has recorded 12 goals, 10 assists and 22 points. His teams are 22-6-5 against Vancouver when he dresses, and there are only three teams that Rakell has tallied more goals against than the Canucks.

