Game Preview: 10.21.25 vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Penguins return home for a brief one-game stop as they take on the Vancouver Canucks at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

It's Dollar Dog Night! Smith's hot dogs will be just $1 at participating concession stands. Limit 4 hot dogs per person, per transaction. Offer available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (4-2-0), VAN (4-2-0)

The Penguins are 11-5-2 overall in their last 17 games versus the Canucks. Pittsburgh has points in six-straight home games against Vancouver dating back to Oct. 16, 2018 (4-0-2). Pittsburgh is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games against Western Conference opponents dating back to last season, and are 2-1-0 against them this year.