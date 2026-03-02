Penguins Goaltender Arturs Silovs Named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

By Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs has been named the NHL’s Second Star for the week ending March 1, it was announced today.

After returning from the Olympics where he earned his home country of Latvia their first Olympic win since 2014, Silovs went 2-0-0 over the past week, picking up wins against the New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights. The rookie goaltender stopped 51 of 52 shots last week to earn a .981 save percentage and 0.50 goals-against average over two games, while recording his second shutout of the season against the Golden Knights. Among goaltenders with at least two games played over the past week, Silovs leads all major categories.

Silovs has given up two goals or less in seven of his last nine starts, recording a 1.77 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in that span. Stretching back further, he has earned points in 10 of his last 12 games played dating back to the NHL’s Holiday Break, going 8-2-2 with a 2.16 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

The play of Silovs and Stuart Skinner since the NHL’s Holiday Break has led the Penguins to earn points in 20 of the team’s 23 games (16-3-4), while ranking in the top-three in the NHL in wins (16, T-3rd), points (36, T-2nd), win percentage (.783, 2nd), goals against (51, 1st), goals-against average (2.22, 1st) and save percentage (.913, 2nd) in that span.

The Penguins face off against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tomorrow, March 3 at 7:00 PM before returning to Pittsburgh for a three-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres (March 5), Philadelphia Flyers (March 7) and Bruins (March 8). Tickets for all upcoming Penguins home games are available here.

