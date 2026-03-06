Musings: Emotions Run High in Penguins’ Loss to Buffalo

Emotions ran high in Pittsburgh's 5-1 loss to Buffalo on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

“We’ve got to control what we can control,” Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said. “There's going to be games where things don't go our way. I thought that was the case for some different factors tonight, and we got to make sure that we're focusing in and staying level.”

Evgeni Malkin was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct early in the second period. The sequence started with Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin slashing Malkin on the hand, which he didn’t like. From there, they had some back-and-forth around the Sabres zone before Malkin slashed Dahlin up high with his stick.

The Sabres went to a five-minute power play, and the Penguins’ woes continued. They challenged for goaltender interference when Josh Doan made contact with Arturs Silovs and impeded his ability to make a stop on Josh Norris.

But it was unsuccessful, as the league ruled that Kris Letang had caused Doan to interfere with Silovs. That had the Penguins frustrated, and understandably so.

“He touched [me] already prior to the push,” Silovs said. “It was clearly goalie interference.”