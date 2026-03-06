Penguins Acquire Forward Elmer Soderblom from the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for a 2026 Third-Round Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Elmer Soderblom from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick (originally belonging to San Jose), it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Soderblom is signed through the 2026-27 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $1.125 million.

The 6-foot-8, 252-pound forward has appeared in 39 games this season where he’s recorded two goals, one assist and three points. The 24-year-old has played parts of each of the last three seasons in the NHL, all with Detroit, where he’s accumulated 22 points (11G-11A) in 86 career regular-season games.

Soderblom has skated in 119 career AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, notching 23 goals, 31 assists and 54 points. He’s also appeared in 10 Calder Cup Playoff games over parts of two seasons.

Prior to coming to North America, the native of Gothenburg, Sweden played parts of three seasons from (2019-22) with Frolunda of the SHL, Sweden’s top professional league, where he tallied 38 points (24G-14A) in 90 career regular-season games. He also represented his home country at the 2021 World Junior Championship, as well as the 2019 World Under-18 Championship where he brought home a gold medal.

Soderblom was drafted by Detroit in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.