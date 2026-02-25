Crosby Expected to Miss a Minimum of Four Weeks

Crosby sustained the injury during Canada’s quarterfinal matchup with Czechia on Wednesday (Feb. 18) in a collision with Ducks captain Radko Gudkas, who stepped up to deliver a hit.

While Crosby declined to get into the specifics about the nature of his injury, he said he didn’t have a problem with the play.

“He was trying to be physical and step up,” Crosby said. “Play hard as any defenseman would. It went the wrong way as far as my end of it. I don’t think he should feel the need to reach out or anything like that. It’s hockey and that stuff happens. Unfortunately, it’s one of those things.”

Crosby said he was aware of the severity that night, and took it day by day from there. Crosby said he’s never had this type of injury before, so he wasn’t quite sure what to expect, and timelines are different for everyone. But he gave a lot of credit to the medical staff both here and abroad for getting Crosby in a position to be a game-time decision.

“Close. Yeah, a lot closer than I thought (to playing),” Crosby said. “So, the fact that I even had a chance, or was close to it, the staff there was unbelievable. [Penguins head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas] here was really helpful, too, in trying to go through that whole process. But unfortunately, it wasn't something I could do.”

There’s been a lot of talk about how that could have been Crosby’s last Olympics, as he is 38 now. He’s well aware of that, but tried not to let the possibility factor into his decision-making.

“I try not to think that far ahead. My mind was just on trying to play,” Crosby said. “You can’t let that creep into your head when you’re trying to overcome something or you have something that is challenging. I think the worst thing you can do is think about worst-case scenarios. I was just trying to be positive and try to focus on playing and find a way to overcome that. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

Crosby was asked for his thoughts about whether the Olympics experience outweighs the injury risk that NHL players face when they participate.

“It’s the Olympics, and it’s an amazing experience,” Crosby said. “Just as an athlete, not just a hockey player. If you want to look at it just from the hockey perspective, it’s incredible, the product on the ice. The way that fans see the games and just how competitive it is and how it bring everyone together, I think it’s pretty amazing. Obviously, injuries are part of the game. They come with that, especially at that level with the speed and the intensity and the physicality of the games. It’s great that guys have the opportunity to go and showcase and have that opportunity.”