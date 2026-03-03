Game Preview: 03.03.26 at Boston Bruins

The Penguins take a quick trip to take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (31-15-13), BOS (33-21-5)

Pittsburgh and Boston have traded wins in each of their last five games played at TD Garden (PIT is 2-3-0). The Penguins are looking to snap a three-game losing skid against the Bruins. The Penguins have points in seven-consecutive road games (5-0-2). Pittsburgh has points in 14 of their last 15 games overall (10-1-4).