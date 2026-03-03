Game Preview: 03.03.26 at Boston Bruins

The Penguins take a quick trip to take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (31-15-13), BOS (33-21-5)

Pittsburgh and Boston have traded wins in each of their last five games played at TD Garden (PIT is 2-3-0). The Penguins are looking to snap a three-game losing skid against the Bruins. The Penguins have points in seven-consecutive road games (5-0-2). Pittsburgh has points in 14 of their last 15 games overall (10-1-4).

Game Notes

QUICK HITS

1) Rickard Rakell has 19 points (10G-9A) in 23 games played against the Bruins, which includes four multi-point efforts.

2) Anthony Mantha has 14 points (8G-6A) in 20 career games against Boston. Mantha scored a hat trick in a career-high five-point (3G-2A) game back on March 31, 2019. He also has a four-point (2G-2A) game against them as well from March 6, 2018.

3) Egor Chinakhov has points in nine of his last 11 games overall (7G-3A).

4) Only the Washington Capitals (4) and Vegas Golden Knights (4) have more 20-goal scorers than Pittsburgh (Sidney CrosbyAnthony ManthaBryan Rust).

5) No forward line (min. 250 minutes played together) has allowed fewer goals against at 5-on-5 player than Pittsburgh’s fourth line of Noel AcciariConnor Dewar and Blake Lizotte (7GA)

TERRIFIC TANDEM

The Penguins have gotten great goaltending from both Stuart Skinner and Arturs Silovs recently. Skinner has helped the team earn points in seven-straight starts (5-0-2) and has points in 10 of his last 11 starts overall (8-1-2). In that stretch, he only allowed one goal in five of those 11 games.

Silovs is 5-1-0 in his last six starts with a 1.68 goals-against average and .938 save percentage with a shutout in his last performance on Sunday against the Golden Knights. He ranks third in the NHL since January 22 in save percentage and second in goals against (min. 3 games).

CLIMBING THE RANKS

With a two-assist performance in Sunday’s win against Vegas, Erik Karlsson is now tied for 13th in points (908) in League history by defensemen with Scott Stevens.

He enters tonight two points shy of 40 on the season (4G-34A). The Swedish native is set to become the 10th defenseman in NHL history with 13 or more 40-point seasons.

KINDY IN CLUTCH

Ben Kindel continued his sensational rookie season and scored in Sunday’s win against the Golden Knights. His goal, his 15th of the season, was the fourth game-winner so far for the forward this season. He is now tied for fifth-most game-winning goals by an 18-year-old in NHL history and only trails four players for the most all-time: Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Patrik Laine.

Kindel also got an assist, giving him four points over his last four games (3G-1A). He has goals in five of his last nine games and is tied for the league lead in goals (7) since January 25.

ROAD DAWGS

The Penguins have been a force on the road this season. They have a 16-7-6 record away from PPG Paints Arena and rank fifth in the NHL in road points percentage.

THE MAN-THA

Anthony Mantha has an active five-game point streak (2G-3A). Going back further, Mantha has 15 points over his last 12 games, which leads the Penguins in that span.

SCORING SENSATION

Egor Chinakhov has made his presence felt early on in his time in Pittsburgh. He has 14 points (10G-4A) in 21 games, helping the Penguins go 14-3-4 with him in the lineup. Since he made his Penguins debut on January 1, no Penguin has more goals than him.

RAKELL 300

Rickard Rakell is three assists shy of 300 assists in his career. He would become the 13th active player from the 2011 NHL Draft to reach the mark. The Swedish forward played parts of 10 seasons in Anaheim before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2021-22. Since then, he ranks sixth on Pittsburgh in points (205). Below is a look at his career so far.

GIRARD 200

Newly acquired defenseman Sam Girard is two assists shy of 200 career assists. He would be the 12th player and the fifth defenseman from the 2016 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

LETANG 800

Kris Letang is one point shy of 800 career points. He would be the 21st defenseman to reach the mark in NHL history and fourth active blueliner to do so.

Letang holds every major statistical record among defensemen in Penguins’ history which includes games played (1,214), goals (178), assists (621) and points (799). He would become the ninth defenseman in NHL history to reach the mark with one team.

BLUELINERS VS BOSTON

Defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson have both had success against Boston in their careers. Letang and Karlsson rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in points among active defensemen against the Bruins.

