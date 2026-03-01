Game Preview: 03.01.26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Penguins return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights for the second half of a weekend back-to-back. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 PM. Doors open at 11:30 AM.

Today is Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Day, presented by U. S. Steel.

This afternoon's game will celebrate the series’ legacy of kindness, compassion, and modeling what it means to be a caring neighbor – values that continue to resonate across generations in Pittsburgh and beyond.

Fans are invited to stop by the Hall of Fame Hallway behind Section 112 for a variety of activations, including the PA Trolley Museum and a cheer card-making station. Fifth Ave Food Hall will feature Mister Rogers' favorite corn pudding. Stop by PensGear to shop an exclusive Mister Rogers T-shirt.

This game will be available to watch on TNT and HBO Max. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (30-15-12), VGK (28-17-14)