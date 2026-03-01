Game Preview: 03.01.26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

game day 16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights for the second half of a weekend back-to-back. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 PM. Doors open at 11:30 AM.

Today is Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Day, presented by U. S. Steel.

This afternoon's game will celebrate the series’ legacy of kindness, compassion, and modeling what it means to be a caring neighbor – values that continue to resonate across generations in Pittsburgh and beyond.

Fans are invited to stop by the Hall of Fame Hallway behind Section 112 for a variety of activations, including the PA Trolley Museum and a cheer card-making station. Fifth Ave Food Hall will feature Mister Rogers' favorite corn pudding. Stop by PensGear to shop an exclusive Mister Rogers T-shirt.

This game will be available to watch on TNT and HBO Max. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (30-15-12), VGK (28-17-14)

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

