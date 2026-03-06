Dubas, Penguins Stay the Course

When the NHL trade deadline hit at 3 PM Eastern time on Friday, the Penguins had orchestrated one move that day, acquiring forward Elmer Soderblom from Detroit in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick, originally belonging to San Jose.
So, while today itself was relatively uneventful, the Penguins have taken action over the last few months to address different needs with the group. Goaltender Stuart Skinner, forward Egor Chinakhov, and defensemen Sam Girard and Ilya Solovyev were all brought in via in-season trades.
“I think everyone would be more excited if there was a lot more movement, especially the folks assembled here today and the fans,” Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said with a smile.
“I can only speak from our perspective, we tried to get the players in earlier because the types of players that we're trading for, and have traded for throughout the year, are either guys that are going to be here a while, or maybe wasn't going perfectly where they were. So, the more runway you have to get them up and running, (the better).”
Another reason there wasn’t a lot of action around these parts today is a big one: the Penguins have a pretty good thing going right now.
During training camp, when Dubas did his first media availability of the 2025-26 season, he outlined his own expectations for the year. He talked about the importance of first-year NHL head coach Dan Muse and his staff establishing a foundation that would take hold throughout the season, and wanting it to be clear that this team is on the right path to contending. They’ve done exactly that.
“Obviously, the mix has worked quite well,” Dubas said. “They've got some chemistry. Dan has done a great job coaching them. The staff has done a great job. We just have to deal with some absences this year for various different reasons, and continue to stay with it, find a way to write our own story, regardless of what anyone expects it (to be).”