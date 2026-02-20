Timing of Break Perfect for New Dad Lizotte

He did tune into Pittsburgh’s 5-2 win over the Sabres, where Avery Hayes scored twice in his NHL debut.

“I was super happy for him. He’s a player that’s kind of like myself,” Lizotte said. “Early in my career, I was kind of in those same shoes, being undrafted and a guy that’s kind of under the radar. When you see a guy like that come in and have success right away, it’s so amazing and everyone is so happy for him. He’s earned it. He’s worked extremely hard, and he’s just an awesome guy. I was thrilled to see him pot those two.”

The break truly couldn’t have come at a better time for Blake.

“It’s been pretty awesome. Getting some time off, first of all, with family and having a newborn at home has been a lot of fun,” he said.

Since becoming a father, one of the biggest adjustments for Lizotte is the lack of sleep.

“But I’m not the first dad and not the last, so everyone’s kind of used to it when you have kids,” he said with a smile. “When it’s your own kid, you’re not really too worried about it. You just want to make sure that they have everything they need. It’s definitely a fun thing, but at times it’s tiring, for sure.”

His locker stallmate Stuart Skinner hasn’t noticed any fatigue. In fact, he might even be seeing some of that famous Dad strength from Lizotte.

“You know, Stu was telling me that my shot was looking a little bit harder as a joke,” Lizotte laughed. “I don’t shoot the puck very hard. But not yet (on the dad strength), I’m waiting for that to come in still.”

Lizotte’s developing dad strength will hopefully play a huge role for the team as they come back from the break. In the meantime, he’s going to keep soaking up first-time fatherhood.

“When you’re kind of holding them, and seeing them, everything is just right in the world,” Lizotte said. “It’s just bliss at home when he’s napping in your arms, that’s just the best thing ever. You’re not too worried about anything else. It’s honestly just the way that you see the day-to-day, like, life and priorities just change so much. Our whole priorities just shift to what he needs and wants. It’s been a lot of fun to watch him.”