Girard Getting New Opportunity in Pittsburgh

On Tuesday, Sam Girard was getting ready to practice with Colorado and then fly to Utah when he got some life-altering news.

The Penguins had acquired the 27-year-old defenseman and a 2028 second-round draft pick in exchange for blueliner Brett Kulak.

So, Girard packed his things and headed to Pittsburgh in time for their practice on Wednesday.

“Had a great time in Colorado, but I'm very excited for a new start here,” he said afterward. “A great team. A lot of good stuff (has) happened here in the organization. So, very happy, very excited."

When asked to describe his style of play, Girard said getting the puck out of the zone is his biggest strength.

“And obviously, using my feet, got some good speed,” said Girard, in his ninth NHL season. “So, I think I can bring some offense to the team as well. But it's going to take a little bit to get adjusted to the system of the team and I'm just going to have to make sure I'm ready for (Thursday night against New Jersey). Very excited."