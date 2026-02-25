Girard Getting New Opportunity in Pittsburgh

Sam-Girard
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

On Tuesday, Sam Girard was getting ready to practice with Colorado and then fly to Utah when he got some life-altering news.

The Penguins had acquired the 27-year-old defenseman and a 2028 second-round draft pick in exchange for blueliner Brett Kulak.

So, Girard packed his things and headed to Pittsburgh in time for their practice on Wednesday.

“Had a great time in Colorado, but I'm very excited for a new start here,” he said afterward. “A great team. A lot of good stuff (has) happened here in the organization. So, very happy, very excited."

When asked to describe his style of play, Girard said getting the puck out of the zone is his biggest strength.

“And obviously, using my feet, got some good speed,” said Girard, in his ninth NHL season. “So, I think I can bring some offense to the team as well. But it's going to take a little bit to get adjusted to the system of the team and I'm just going to have to make sure I'm ready for (Thursday night against New Jersey). Very excited."

Girard speaks to the media.

Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas told local beat reporters that they view the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion as someone with similar playoff experience to Kulak, except Girard is signed for an additional season (through 2026-27). They feel that Girard can continue to help the team as they push down the stretch.

Dubas also said that the Penguins felt like Girard could play further up the lineup here than he did with the Avalanche, who have been at the top of the NHL standings all season and feature the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman, Cale Makar.

Today, Girard skated alongside fellow Quebec native Kris Letang.

“Obviously, being a French Canadian, I remember watching him when I was younger,” Girard said. “It's special to be on the ice with him and play with him as well."

For Letang’s part, he said that he has watched Girard play in Colorado for a number of years.

“He's a player that skates really well,” Letang said. “He's got excellent vision. Defensively, he's actually really good. He's got a really good stick. So, you know, really good two-way defenseman. Played on a team that’s been really good for a number of years. He won a Cup with them. So, it brings experience to play at a high level. He plays in a really, really tough division. So, you know, he doesn't get the credit that he deserves, that's for sure."

Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse echoed that same sentiment when asked about Girard.

“He does a really good job,” Muse said. “When you’re a player that size (5-10, 170 pounds), he’s not the biggest guy in the world but he defends really well just with his brain. He anticipates movement and stick detail. Those are some of the big things there. Obviously, these things happen. (Kulak) did a great job for us. Excited for Sammy coming in and the opportunity in front of him.”

