Sidney Crosby: "This Is Where I Want To Be. I Love It Here"

The topic of speculation, of trades, is something you don't enjoy talking about. But after last week's comments, can you just explain what your level of satisfaction is, or dissatisfaction is, with the organization overall? Just the overall direction – not just wins and losses, but just potential sale, everything:

Yeah, I mean, that's a lot of things to cover in one answer. But I think that there's a lot of narratives out there, and I don't think a lot of those have come from me. So, this is where I want to be. I love it here. I can't keep having to answer the same question over again, because these narratives, like – if people want to write about that or say that, that's fine, but I can't really control that. Obviously, when you lose and when there's certain things that happen, I think it's normal for that stuff to come up, but that’s how I feel.

I think when (Crosby’s agent Pat Brisson) talked last week, he made some comments publicly that we've never heard from him before. I think because he's your agent, a lot of people assume, ‘well, Sid had to have known he was going to say that.’ Were you surprised when you saw what he said?

I was, and I think Pat knows how much I put into it, how much I love it, and how much I want to be in the playoffs. You know, whether those quotes were taken for what they were, or there was a different question that got put into those quotes, I don't know. I don't know the backstory, and Pat and I didn't have a conversation prior to him talking when he did, or addressing the media. So, I think he knows that it's difficult when you lose, and I think that there's probably a part of him that knows that having to answer questions like this time and time again... I mean, I was asked the same thing last training camp. I was asked the same thing after the season. I’m asked it again. And my stance hasn't changed, but circumstances have. So, I get that I have to answer those questions. But I think he knows it's tough having to go through that, and the losing, on top of it, you know? So, I think the unknown or the uncertainty combined with the losing, I think he probably feels for me a little bit. But I'm not sitting here looking for anyone to feel sorry for me. That's the circumstances. I'm more than happy to address it, but I think that there's a ton of narratives out there that didn't come from me. So, it's kind of hard to keep answering questions about all these hypothetical situations that didn't necessarily come from me. So, that's the best way I can answer it.

There is a faction of people who think that, for the good of the team longer-term, not making the playoffs this season would be good with the picks and stuff like that. I gotta think that's kind of opposite of how you feel about making the playoffs. Can you talk about the benefits of at least just getting into the playoffs for any team?

I mean, it's professional sports. You play to win. That's how I view it, and you're not going to convince me otherwise. And if you're one of those people that believe that, then you're entitled to believe in that, but that's not why I signed up to play the game, and that's not the game that I know. So, yeah. I mean, if you want to look at that way, I guess you can. That's one perspective. But that's not really one that resonates with me. So, it’s kind of hard to understand that.

What are your expectations for the year?

I would say the expectations from the outside are pretty low, but I mean, that doesn't change my approach or our approach as far as trying to go out there every night and win games. That’s how I look at it. We've had years where the expectations have been through the roof, and you have to manage them, and when they're maybe a little bit lower than you'd expect, then you have to find a way to manage that, too. I think ultimately, you’ve got to go out there and play the game. Whether there’s projections or your team on paper, that's something that you can't control. Just got to go out there and play.

What are your early impressions of Dan Muse?

I had a few conversations with him, and he seems really passionate. I've seen him really early at the rink and really late. He's at the rink a lot and has spent a lot of time preparing. I think starting fresh from the start of the year, too, that's probably great for everyone to have training camp and go through expectations as far as systems and structure. Having some time to go through that, I think, will be big. There’s always going to be an adjustment period for everyone, but he seems like a great guy and really passionate and eager to get going, which is good.

Evgeni Malkin is in the last year of his contract. What might you be willing to share in terms of his future and just you guys together?

It’s not something that's really come up. I didn't see him all summer, but it's nice to catch up a little bit. We didn't go into contract talk. His last contract was something that was decided at the last minute, too. It wasn't something we talked about a lot that year. Same with Tanger (Kris Letang) when he was in the same situation. Especially when you're at this point, there are so many things that factor into your decision. I think as a teammate, as a friend, you're there to support him. I think you kind of let things play out and see what happens there. But we haven't discussed it.

What was your reaction to Marc-Andre Fleury coming back and playing in the exhibition game?

Yeah, it's great. I feel like I've had three or four lasts, almost [laughs]. Just when I think it's the last, another thing happens, and it's a good thing. I thought in Minnesota that was going to be the last time, and then we played Worlds together. I remember that loss after the Denmark game, I was sitting there with him, and I thought that was the last time I was going to be in the room with him. He's in the preseason, so I don't know what's next. Happy that he's going to come back and he's going to have a pretty special welcoming. I know what he means to the city, what he means to us in the organization, so it's going to be really cool to see that and be a part of it.

Are you going to be backchecking for him during that game?

Yeah, I would think. I would think it's going to be a pretty committed defensive group trying to make sure that we help him out. I'm not sure how much he's skated, but if anything, it's going to be entertaining. I can tell you that.