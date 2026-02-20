On Thursday, every TV in the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex was tuned to the women’s Gold Medal Game between the United States and Canada.

Girls and boys who currently play for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Penguins Elite were locked into the action, with Team USA featuring four program alumni.

Ava McNaughton, born and raised in nearby Seven Fields, was one of the team’s goaltenders. She was joined by fellow netminder Gwyneth Philips of Athens, Ohio. They both played for Penguins Elite from 10U on, while forward Hannah Bilka and defenseman Laila Edwards – the first Black woman to play hockey for Team USA at the Olympics – also spent some time with the organization.

“That’s the beauty of the power of sport, right? This is the dream you chase, and that's where the value is, in the pursuit.” said Shaun Suisham, Director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Girls Hockey Program. “When our players have that special connection where they can truly relate to players in that actual moment, that vision board, that dream – and they have one degree of separation from that player – it makes it real.”

Suisham helped rearrange schedules as best he could, with one group foregoing their off-ice workout to watch. Girls that had to get on the ice for grumbled about missing the action. A group of boys set up shop with some Chipotle at a table in the Training Table café area. The biggest screen is in the lobby, right when you walk through the main entrance, above the reception desk. Players arranged chairs in rows so that they had a good view. They rode a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the game, getting vocal any time a big play happened.