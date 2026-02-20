One Degree of Separation

IMG_6320
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

On Thursday, every TV in the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex was tuned to the women’s Gold Medal Game between the United States and Canada.

Girls and boys who currently play for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Penguins Elite were locked into the action, with Team USA featuring four program alumni.

Ava McNaughton, born and raised in nearby Seven Fields, was one of the team’s goaltenders. She was joined by fellow netminder Gwyneth Philips of Athens, Ohio. They both played for Penguins Elite from 10U on, while forward Hannah Bilka and defenseman Laila Edwards – the first Black woman to play hockey for Team USA at the Olympics – also spent some time with the organization.

“That’s the beauty of the power of sport, right? This is the dream you chase, and that's where the value is, in the pursuit.” said Shaun Suisham, Director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Girls Hockey Program. “When our players have that special connection where they can truly relate to players in that actual moment, that vision board, that dream – and they have one degree of separation from that player – it makes it real.”

Suisham helped rearrange schedules as best he could, with one group foregoing their off-ice workout to watch. Girls that had to get on the ice for grumbled about missing the action. A group of boys set up shop with some Chipotle at a table in the Training Table café area. The biggest screen is in the lobby, right when you walk through the main entrance, above the reception desk. Players arranged chairs in rows so that they had a good view. They rode a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the game, getting vocal any time a big play happened.

Canada opened the scoring in the second period on a shorthanded tally. With 6:23 to go in regulation, they got a chance to build on their lead with a power play. The U.S. killed off the penalty, and pulled Aerin Frankel for the extra attacker. Edwards lined up a shot from the center point, with Hilary Knight tipping it past Ann-Renee Desbiens to even the score.

Everybody in the building screamed with excitement, but that was nothing compared to when Megan Keller scored one of the greatest goals of all time to win gold for Team USA.

“To see our girls, our boys, all of our players in our program come together on a day like this to celebrate those players is special,” Suisham said. “These are hockey players who play on an extremely elite level. It’s fun to watch for anyone who appreciates the game of hockey, specifically the girls in our program. I love those girls. This is exactly why we do this. We don’t know if they’re ever going to get there, but darn it, didn’t four girls who played in our program just do it?”

While talking in his office, a couple of the boys youth players stopped in.

“You know, the girl who got the assist played for the 12Us!” one of them said, referencing Edwards’ setup on Knight’s goal.

Watching the impact that a game like this had in real time on kids who spend so much time in the same rink those women once played in was such a cool experience.

“We are so proud of our girls, and they just lit a fire in the belly of so many of these young hockey players to go out and chase it. And that’s really special,” Suisham said.

News Feed

Inside Scoop: What the Guys Did Over Olympic Break

Bonino Between the Pipes

Penguins to Hold ‘Fourth Wing’ Night on Saturday, April 4 against the Florida Panthers

Hallander Returns to Practice with a New Perspective

Crosby gifts Team France goalie stick after matchup at 2026 Olympics 

The Man-Tha

Silovs Embraces ‘Incredible Opportunity’ with Latvia

Inside Scoop: Penguins at the Winter Olympics

Playing for Sweden Is a Dream for Karlsson

Familiar Faces, Golden Results

Niedermayer Reflects on Crosby’s Golden Moment

Crosby named Team Canada captain for Milano Cortina Games

A-Very Good NHL Debut

Penguins Announce ‘No Fees’ Promotion for All Remaining Home Games

Game Preview: 02.05.26 at Buffalo Sabres

Musings: Penguins Can't Find Extra Point against Islanders

Game Preview: 02.03.26 at New York Islanders

Musings: Penguins Win Streak Snapped Against Senators

Game Preview: 02.02.26 vs. Ottawa Senators

Great Group, Great Memories: 2016 Penguins Reunite

Mantha, Acciari each scores twice, Penguins hold off Rangers

Game Preview: 01.31.26 vs. New York Rangers

Inside Scoop: Reasons for Success

2016 Championship Reunion: Cup Final Lookback

Musings: Penguins Return Home, Win Fifth in a Row

Game Preview: 01.29.26 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Three Home Games Highlight Penguins Pre-Olympics Schedule

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang team up with Burton Morris and the Penguins Foundation for Charity

2016 Championship Reunion: Conference Final Lookback

Rust Suspended, St. Ivany Sidelined, Solovyov Looks to Debut

Defenseman Jack St. Ivany Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

2016 Championship Reunion: Round 2 Lookback

Kindel’s Homecoming Fueled by Family and Friends

Game Preview: 01.25.26 at Vancouver Canucks

2016 Championship Reunion: Round 1 Lookback

Musings: Penguins Start Hot and Get Big Win in Edmonton

Penguins Elite Girls Program Shines at Under-18 World Championship

Game Preview: 01.22.26 at Edmonton Oilers

Musings: Penguins Extinguish Flames

Penguins Add to Defensive Depth with Young Blueliner Ilya Solovyov

Game Preview: 01.21.26 at Calgary Flames

Karlsson Progressing, Hopes to Return Soon

Where You Come From Matters: Connor Clifton

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Ilya Solovyov from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 Seventh-Round Draft Pick

Penguins to Honor 2016 Stanley Cup Championship Team on January 31 Versus the New York Rangers

Musings: Penguins Start Road Trip Strong in Seattle

Penguins’ 15th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on February 26 

Game Preview: 01.19.26 at Seattle Kraken

Musings: Crosby's Late Goal Earns Penguins One Point

Game Preview: 01.17.26 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets