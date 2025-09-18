Malkin Looks to Enjoy the Ride

During this year’s season ticket delivery, one family told Evgeni Malkin they had been watching him since the beginning of his career in Pittsburgh, as they’ve had their seats for nearly three decades.

“Good people, yeah?” Malkin said after. “28 years, they follow hockey.”

There has always been a special bond between Malkin and Penguins fans, going back to his NHL debut on Oct. 18, 2006 against New Jersey. Prior to that first game, Malkin had dealt with an injury after dislocating his shoulder in the preseason. Compounded with his departure from Russia, it had Malkin, then 19, questioning everything. But the reception Malkin got at Mellon Arena helped him feel better in his new surroundings.

“When I step on ice, everybody stand up,” Malkin recalled. “I'm like, wow, it’s amazing for me. It’s cool, yeah. They gave me, like, more power.”

And Malkin has given them so much in the years since, as the second overall pick in 2004 is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with Pittsburgh. He has won six individual awards, including a Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, and ranks third in Penguins history in both goals (514) and points (1,346).

Now, Malkin is entering the final season of his most recent contract, a four-year deal signed in the summer of 2022.

“I think a lot about this the whole summer, almost,” Malkin said.

He felt like the emotional investment they needed as a group wasn’t quite there last season, and it has changed Malkin’s mindset going into this year, his 20th with Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang.

“I understand it’s maybe last year, maybe two more years. I need to just play fun,” Malkin said. “Because I play my whole life, why not just two more years? It’s so much better when the team wins. The last three years, we missed playoffs, it’s the worst feeling, you know? If me, Sid and Tanger play together, play one time in playoffs, like, one more time – who knows if we win, lose, just play together one more playoffs run – I love this.

“I think just start first game. Just play to have fun, try to help the young guys a little bit, because you don’t know how many years are left.”

I brought up how the captain said on the 32 Thoughts podcast that he was just going to try to take it all in, and enjoy each and every day together.

“Yes!” Malkin exclaimed in agreement. “I talk to guys who are retired, they still miss hockey. They still remember good memories. I can retire now, but I’m still feeling like I can play. I’m still feeling I'm like, hungry. I still want to score goals. I want to help the team win. Same with Sid. Just enjoy every day, remember your memories after, you know? And it’s like, Flower back, maybe more exciting, be around with team. He's back, I think it's right. We still have good team. I watch rookies. We have great guys.”

Chatting with Malkin in the car as he made stops in Valencia and Butler, it was evident that right now, he is in a good headspace. In fact, it was probably the best and most open conversation we’ve had in 15 years of working together. Malkin was his usual funny and candid self, and was willing to answer any question I had for him along the way. Here’s some of what we talked about outside of his visits.