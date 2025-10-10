Two Games, Two Milestones for Harrison Brunicke

By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

After Harrison Brunicke made his NHL debut at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, he followed it up with another milestone. The 19-year-old defenseman scored his first career goal in Pittsburgh’s home opener on Thursday against the New York Islanders.

For Brunicke, this feeling was indescribable.

“I don’t really know, to be honest,” said Brunicke. “You talk about that blacking-out feeling, that’s kind of what I felt. It’s just a lot of excitement and happiness, for sure. It felt good.”

On the play, Filip Hallander – who earned his first NHL point – made a great play to work the puck over to a streaking Brunicke. He beat one of the top goaltenders in the league, Ilya Sorokin, glove side to make it a 2-2 game during the second period.

“What a game. What a game to be part of,” said Brunicke. “We battled right to the wire. Yeah, feeling a lot of emotion again. It’s pretty cool to see that first one go in. But I’m just thinking about an overall team win. It’s great. And we’re 2-0 right now. Keep it rolling.”

Even though Brunicke is focused on the team’s success moving forward, it is extremely impressive to see how he’s grown as an individual over the past year.

After being drafted in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft (44th overall), Brunicke nearly made the team out of camp last year. But when the news broke earlier this week that he did, in fact, make the opening-night roster this season, he didn’t want to get too ahead of himself.

“I'm still focused on a day-by-day basis, and just keep grinding away, just trying to get better every single day,” Brunicke said. “Playing with these guys, that's what it feels like, what's going on in practice or whatever it is, just learning and growing. It’s feeling good.”

Brunicke speaks to the media.

That was Brunicke’s mindset when he returned to his junior team, the Kamloops Blazers, around this time last season. Once his WHL campaign ended, Brunicke joined Wilkes-Barre for his first taste of professional hockey.

“I think it was a great learning curve for him to come and have a little bit of the struggles early on there, the first few weekends,” Penguins assistant GM Jason Spezza said in the summer. “Then to see his game blossom, he was probably a guy that got hurt the most by us losing in the first round. His game was really coming on. He’s a guy that I think is really looking to push and take a step and make some noise in camp. But he'll be the one that dictates how ready he is."

After a strong showing at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, Brunicke carried that momentum into training camp. The coaching staff, management, and the players saw during the preseason all the tools and potential he possesses to be a difference-maker in the NHL.

“He's got tons of confidence with the puck,” Kris Letang said. “He has a pretty good set of skills, whether it's skating, puck handling. Obviously, his confidence makes him really dangerous. He can hold onto pucks and use his patience. So, it’s going to be exciting to see what he can do at this level.”

President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas stated that he was looking to see the younger players push and make roster decisions difficult. While Brunicke was able to accomplish that task, so was forward Ben Kindel, who was selected in the first round this past June. Fittingly, it was Kindel who first joined Brunicke in his celebration after the goal.

“They weren't put in a massive situation to just walk in and walk onto the team. They got lots of chances to play, between the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, which is hugely important, and then in exhibition,” Dubas told Josh Getzoff in the first episode of the GM Show.

“Some young guys fall off as it goes, and others just continue to play extraordinarily well every opportunity they get. I think in both of their cases, they had a lot of great moments. But the thing that was, I think, most important for us was that when they had tough moments or mistakes, they didn't let it derail them. They redeemed themselves. They got better.”

Brunicke is just the second South-African-born player to suit up in the NHL. After speaking with his family prior to his debut, Harrison’s mom, Kim, was overwhelmed with emotions to see how far her son had come.

“So much has to come together at the right moment for this to happen,” said Kim. “It’s so many pieces, right? It’s just incredible. At the same time, it's incredible, but it’s not surprising, because knowing him, of course, this is possible for him.”

To top it all off, his family was there in person to witness his first goal, as the Penguins arranged for the Brunickes and Kindels to come to Pittsburgh from New York.

While it is only two games into his young career, moments like these only come once. At the same time, Brunicke is keeping his foot on the gas pedal and continuing to be a difference maker every night that he is in the lineup.

“Just keep building off of it,” said Brunicke. “There’s a lot of areas [that have room] for improvement. Like I’ve said, bigger, stronger, faster guys. [I want to] keep playing against those guys and showcasing my skill and effort, and keep competing.”

