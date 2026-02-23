Karlsson, Rakell Reflect on Olympic Journey with Sweden

Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell were each disappointed in the results for Team Sweden at this year’s Winter Games. They came out on the wrong side of a close game in the Quarterfinals, with the United States winning 2-1 in overtime.

“It was good. I mean, obviously not the result that we wanted, and very devastated in that aspect,” Karlsson said. “But overall, it’s something that we’ll cherish for a long time, and we had a blast.”

Attending his second Olympics, Karlsson registered four assists and averaged over 21 minutes across Sweden’s five games. For Rakell, this was the first time in his career that the 32-year-old suited up for an Olympic tournament.

“It’s really cool,” Rakell said on becoming an Olympian. “It’s a dream come true for me to have the chance to do that. I think over time, I will be more proud of it.

“Every chance that you get to put on your country’s jersey, it’s a huge honor. At the end of the day, right now, it just stings a little bit.“

Outside of hockey, there wasn’t much time available for Karlsson and Rakell to go out and explore what Italy has to offer. But they were able to occasionally connect with their families, who came to support the guys.

“Whenever our schedule allowed us to, I tried to go see them, walk around with them, and go to dinner,” Rakell said. “There was not a lot of time because it was a tight schedule, but I think everybody really enjoyed it and had a great time.”