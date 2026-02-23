Karlsson, Rakell Reflect on Olympic Journey with Sweden

Karlsson-Rakell
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell were each disappointed in the results for Team Sweden at this year’s Winter Games. They came out on the wrong side of a close game in the Quarterfinals, with the United States winning 2-1 in overtime.

“It was good. I mean, obviously not the result that we wanted, and very devastated in that aspect,” Karlsson said. “But overall, it’s something that we’ll cherish for a long time, and we had a blast.”

Attending his second Olympics, Karlsson registered four assists and averaged over 21 minutes across Sweden’s five games. For Rakell, this was the first time in his career that the 32-year-old suited up for an Olympic tournament.

“It’s really cool,” Rakell said on becoming an Olympian. “It’s a dream come true for me to have the chance to do that. I think over time, I will be more proud of it.

“Every chance that you get to put on your country’s jersey, it’s a huge honor. At the end of the day, right now, it just stings a little bit.“

Outside of hockey, there wasn’t much time available for Karlsson and Rakell to go out and explore what Italy has to offer. But they were able to occasionally connect with their families, who came to support the guys.

“Whenever our schedule allowed us to, I tried to go see them, walk around with them, and go to dinner,” Rakell said. “There was not a lot of time because it was a tight schedule, but I think everybody really enjoyed it and had a great time.”

Rakell speaks to the media.

Sweden's decision to have their players stay inside the Olympic Village allowed Karlsson and Rakell to meet some of the other athletes, like the speed skaters and figure skaters.

For someone like Karlsson, who represented Sweden in 2014, the last time NHLers participated, the Olympics are always different based on where they’re at but are always something special.

“It’s just a different atmosphere and experience in general, you know? It’s very, very rare that you get the opportunity to be a part of that,” Karlsson said. “Even when you’re there, there’s not much to complain about, and you just kind of go with the flow, and everybody is happy.”

“The city was full of different countries, different jerseys, and all sorts of things,” Rakell said. “Overall, it was just a really cool experience.”

Sweden won two out of three games in the Preliminary Round, which set them up to face their Penguins teammate, goaltender Arturs Silovs, and Latvia in the Qualification round. After beating Latvia 4-1, Sweden faced the United States for the Quarterfinals.

In a back-and-forth game, the United States ultimately won after Quinn Hughes scored in overtime, eliminating Sweden.

“Obviously, in a short tournament like that, you got to get together as a group fast and make things work both individually and as a team,” Karlsson said. “Obviously, we didn’t really reach the potential that we had and the inspiration that we came in with. That’s unfortunate. Unfortunately, that’s sometimes the way that it is, and not everybody can win.”

Regardless of the results, it was still an incredible experience to be a part of. For Rakell, having someone like Karlsson with him during those two weeks was valuable, along with his family. While the loss is upsetting, it was an opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’ll be forever thankful for it,” Rakell said. “You don’t know how many chances you get to do it, so just try to soak it all in. I think over time, I’ll be able to look back at this as one of my best experiences.”

For both Karlsson and Rakell, it was also great to play alongside their countrymen, who all grew up playing on Sweden’s national teams. Karlsson roomed with Victor Hedman, while Rakell stayed with Hampus Lindholm, as the two were teammates back in Anaheim.

“I think just being around the whole aspect of the Olympics is a pretty big deal,” Karlsson said. “A lot of close friends on the team from Sweden, representing your country. It’s just a different experience from what we’re used to on a regular basis here. It’s definitely something that you’ll always remember.”

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Ilya Solovyov from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 Seventh-Round Draft Pick