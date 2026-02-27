Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

Her Hockey
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Penguins Foundation, with the support of 84 Lumber, will celebrate women’s history in the month of March.

The month-long celebration kicks off with the public voting for the EmpowerHER Grant, presented by 84 Lumber. The EmpowerHER Grant aims to highlight local, woman-owned businesses and provide the winning business with a $25,000 grant to further support her business. More than 700 EmpowerHER Grant nominations were collected and three finalists have been determined based on the importance of the business within their community-at-large and the impact they are making through their work. The three 2026 EmpowerHER Grant finalists are Brick House Chic Boutique, K-9 Confections and Lelulo’s Pizzeria.

Voting for the EmpowerHER Grant will run February 23 through March 13. Learn more about the finalists and cast your vote here. The winner will be announced at the Her Hockey Game on March 22. The EmpowerHER Grant is part of 84 Lumber’s L.I.F.T. (Leading & Inspiring Females to Thrive) program with the Penguins.

The Penguins will host the eighth annual Her Hockey Day presented by 84 Lumber when they face the Carolina Hurricanes at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 22. Her Hockey Day aims to recognize the incredible passion of women fans during the NHL’s Celebrating Women’s History Month. Informational tables will be throughout the concourse featuring organizations tied to advocating female empowerment in Western Pennsylvania.

As part of the celebration, a special ticket package is available for Her Hockey Day on March 22. Each purchase includes a game ticket and an exclusive Her Hockey Day Hockey Shirt designed by a female Penguins fan and artist. The package is  available here.

“As a woman-owned business, 84 Lumber is committed to supporting women-owned companies in the communities we serve,” said Amy Smiley, Vice President of Marketing at 84 Lumber. “Our partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins through the Her Hockey Game, L.I.F.T. Panel, and EmpowerHer Grant reflects our focus on driving meaningful impact and supporting the growth of small businesses.”

Her Hockey Day will also include a Her Hockey Auction running from March 22-30. The Penguins Foundation will be auctioning off Her Hockey locker room nameplates, Penguins autographed memorabilia, female featured art and more. Fans can text HERHOCKEY to 76278 or visit herhockey.givesmart.com through March 30 at 12 PM to join the auction. Proceeds from game day fundraising, including the auction, will support the Pittsburgh Pennies, a girls' ice hockey program established to increase the number of girls who play hockey and to promote gender equality in the sport.

The Penguins and 84 Lumber will also host a L.I.F.T. Women’s Panel on March 22. The panel will discuss the importance of women’s empowerment in overcoming obstacles faced by females in the professional world. It will feature accomplished women professionals throughout several industries that have previously been deemed as “male dominant.” For additional details and to reserve your spot, please contact Bernadette Provost at [email protected].

Visit the Penguins’ webpage dedicated to Celebrating Women's History to learn more and find the latest updates for this month-long celebration.

