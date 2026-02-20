Pittsburgh Penguins to Host First-Ever Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day at PPG Paints Arena

####_Web_Release_Rogers_v2
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced today a special collaboration with Fred Rogers Productions to host the first-ever Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day presented by U. S. Steel at PPG Paints Arena when the Penguins take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, March 1 at 1:00 PM.

Pittsburgh was the home of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for decades, and the game will celebrate the series’ legacy of kindness, compassion and modeling what it means to be a caring neighbor – values that continue to resonate across generations in Pittsburgh and beyond.

Fans attending the afternoon matchup will see a variety of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in-arena elements designed to celebrate kindness, community and learning, highlighting the beloved children’s television icon and his deep roots in the Pittsburgh community. A special ticket package is also available and includes a Penguins-branded Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood-style cardigan, designed to honor Rogers’ iconic look. The sweater ticket package can be purchased here. Additionally, PensGear will also be selling an exclusive Penguins and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood t-shirt.

Thanks to U. S. Steel’s support, fans will have access to concourse activations, cheer card giveaways and community spotlights recognizing kind neighbors.

This isn’t the first time Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood has had a presence at a Penguins game. During the 1991-92 season, as part of the NHL’s 75th Anniversary Celebration, Fred Rogers served as the Penguins’ “Celebrity Captain,” skating onto the Civic Arena ice to accept the honor while receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

Fans can now purchase single game tickets to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day on March 1 at ticketmaster.com/penguins.

About Fred Rogers Productions

Fred Rogers Productions (FRP) is the nonprofit children’s media company founded by Fred Rogers in 1971. Originally the producer of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, FRP focuses on supporting children and families through award-winning series like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Donkey Hodie, Alma’s Way, and Odd Squad. Through convergent TV, interactive games, experiences, and community engagement initiatives that model kindness, respect, and enthusiasm for learning, the organization aims to earn the trust of parents and caregivers while building on the legacy of Fred Rogers. FRP has earned a Peabody Award and 31 Emmys® along with honors from Common Sense Media and the Parents’ Choice Foundation. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

News Feed

One Degree of Separation

Inside Scoop: What the Guys Did Over Olympic Break

Bonino Between the Pipes

Penguins to Hold ‘Fourth Wing’ Night on Saturday, April 4 against the Florida Panthers

Hallander Returns to Practice with a New Perspective

Crosby gifts Team France goalie stick after matchup at 2026 Olympics 

The Man-Tha

Silovs Embraces ‘Incredible Opportunity’ with Latvia

Inside Scoop: Penguins at the Winter Olympics

Playing for Sweden Is a Dream for Karlsson

Familiar Faces, Golden Results

Niedermayer Reflects on Crosby’s Golden Moment

Crosby named Team Canada captain for Milano Cortina Games

A-Very Good NHL Debut

Penguins Announce ‘No Fees’ Promotion for All Remaining Home Games

Game Preview: 02.05.26 at Buffalo Sabres

Musings: Penguins Can't Find Extra Point against Islanders

Game Preview: 02.03.26 at New York Islanders

Musings: Penguins Win Streak Snapped Against Senators

Game Preview: 02.02.26 vs. Ottawa Senators

Great Group, Great Memories: 2016 Penguins Reunite

Mantha, Acciari each scores twice, Penguins hold off Rangers

Game Preview: 01.31.26 vs. New York Rangers

Inside Scoop: Reasons for Success

2016 Championship Reunion: Cup Final Lookback

Musings: Penguins Return Home, Win Fifth in a Row

Game Preview: 01.29.26 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Three Home Games Highlight Penguins Pre-Olympics Schedule

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang team up with Burton Morris and the Penguins Foundation for Charity

2016 Championship Reunion: Conference Final Lookback

Rust Suspended, St. Ivany Sidelined, Solovyov Looks to Debut

Defenseman Jack St. Ivany Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

2016 Championship Reunion: Round 2 Lookback

Kindel’s Homecoming Fueled by Family and Friends

Game Preview: 01.25.26 at Vancouver Canucks

2016 Championship Reunion: Round 1 Lookback

Musings: Penguins Start Hot and Get Big Win in Edmonton

Penguins Elite Girls Program Shines at Under-18 World Championship

Game Preview: 01.22.26 at Edmonton Oilers

Musings: Penguins Extinguish Flames

Penguins Add to Defensive Depth with Young Blueliner Ilya Solovyov

Game Preview: 01.21.26 at Calgary Flames

Karlsson Progressing, Hopes to Return Soon

Where You Come From Matters: Connor Clifton

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Ilya Solovyov from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 Seventh-Round Draft Pick

Penguins to Honor 2016 Stanley Cup Championship Team on January 31 Versus the New York Rangers

Musings: Penguins Start Road Trip Strong in Seattle

Penguins’ 15th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on February 26 

Game Preview: 01.19.26 at Seattle Kraken

Musings: Crosby's Late Goal Earns Penguins One Point