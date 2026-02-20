Pittsburgh Penguins to Host First-Ever Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day at PPG Paints Arena

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced today a special collaboration with Fred Rogers Productions to host the first-ever Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day presented by U. S. Steel at PPG Paints Arena when the Penguins take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, March 1 at 1:00 PM.

Pittsburgh was the home of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for decades, and the game will celebrate the series’ legacy of kindness, compassion and modeling what it means to be a caring neighbor – values that continue to resonate across generations in Pittsburgh and beyond.

Fans attending the afternoon matchup will see a variety of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in-arena elements designed to celebrate kindness, community and learning, highlighting the beloved children’s television icon and his deep roots in the Pittsburgh community. A special ticket package is also available and includes a Penguins-branded Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood-style cardigan, designed to honor Rogers’ iconic look. The sweater ticket package can be purchased here. Additionally, PensGear will also be selling an exclusive Penguins and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood t-shirt.

Thanks to U. S. Steel’s support, fans will have access to concourse activations, cheer card giveaways and community spotlights recognizing kind neighbors.

This isn’t the first time Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood has had a presence at a Penguins game. During the 1991-92 season, as part of the NHL’s 75th Anniversary Celebration, Fred Rogers served as the Penguins’ “Celebrity Captain,” skating onto the Civic Arena ice to accept the honor while receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

Fans can now purchase single game tickets to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day on March 1 at ticketmaster.com/penguins.

About Fred Rogers Productions

Fred Rogers Productions (FRP) is the nonprofit children’s media company founded by Fred Rogers in 1971. Originally the producer of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, FRP focuses on supporting children and families through award-winning series like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Donkey Hodie, Alma’s Way, and Odd Squad. Through convergent TV, interactive games, experiences, and community engagement initiatives that model kindness, respect, and enthusiasm for learning, the organization aims to earn the trust of parents and caregivers while building on the legacy of Fred Rogers. FRP has earned a Peabody Award and 31 Emmys® along with honors from Common Sense Media and the Parents’ Choice Foundation. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.