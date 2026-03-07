Game Preview: 03.07.26 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Penguins continue their three-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 5:30 PM ET. Doors will open at 4:00 PM.

All fans in attendance today receive a Team Yearbook presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

This game will be available to watch on Sportsnet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app. 

Team Records: PIT (31-17-13), PHI (28-22-11)

Pittsburgh has points in 12 of their last 14 games against Philadelphia (9-2-3). The Penguins are 15-5-4 in their last 24 games played against the Flyers. Pittsburgh has points in 11-consecutive home games against Philadelphia (9-0-2) dating back to Mar. 6, 2021. Pittsburgh has points in 14 of their last 17 games overall (10-3-4).

The Penguins have points in seven of their last nine home games (5-2-2) and are 9-3-2 in their last 14 home games dating back to Dec. 21.

Connor Dewar is set to skate in his 300th career game today. He has set career highs in goals (13) and points (24) and is one assist shy from matching his career high of 12. Dewar is set to become the 20th player from the 2018 NHL Draft to reach 300 career games. He ranks third among players in his draft class with eight career shorthanded points (5G-3A) behind Ryan McLeod (17) and Yegor Sharangovich (15).

Bryan Rust has 30 points (13G-17A) in 38 career games against Philadelphia, which includes 15 points in his last 11 games (6G-9A).

Since entering the league in 2006-07, no defenseman has more points against the Flyers than Kris Letang (56). He has points in 16 of his last 24 games (5G-15A) against Philadelphia. His plus-32 versus the Flyers is second in NHL history behind Bobby Orr (+37).

Only the Washington Capitals (4), Vegas Golden Knights (4) and Anaheim Ducks (4) have more 20-goal scorers than Pittsburgh (Sidney CrosbyAnthony ManthaBryan Rust).

PENS ACQUIRE SODERBLOM

The Penguins have acquired forward Elmer Soderblom from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick (originally belonging to San Jose). Soderblom is signed through the 2026-27 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $1.125 million.

The 6-foot-8, 252-pound forward has appeared in 39 games this season where he’s recorded two goals, one assist and three points. The 24-year-old has played parts of each of the last three seasons in the NHL, all with Detroit, where he’s accumulated 22 points (11G-11A) in 86 career regular-season games.

Soderblom has skated in 119 career AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, notching 23 goals, 31 assists and 54 points. He’s also appeared in 10 Calder Cup Playoff games over parts of two seasons.

STREAKIN’ VS PHILLY

Pittsburgh enters today's game with points in 11-straight home games against Philadelphia (9-0-2) dating back to Mar. 6, 2021. It is the team’s second-longest active home point streak versus one opponent.

ON A ROLL

The Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams since Christmas, having picked up points in 20 of their 25 games with a 16-5-4 record. They rank near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories.

GOAL SURPLUS

The Penguins have been one of the Eastern Conference’s most consistent teams in 2025-26 as they enter tomorrow's game with one of the best goal differentials in the conference.

STUUUUUUU

The Penguins have gotten solid goaltending from Stuart Skinner recently. Skinner has helped the team earn points in seven of his last eight starts (5-1-2) and has points in 10 of his last 12 starts overall (8-2-2). In that stretch, he only allowed two goals or fewer in eight of those 12 games. Since December 30, he ranks among the league’s best in goals against average.

40-POINT PLATEAU

Erik Karlsson enters tonight one point shy of 40 on the season (5G-34A). The Swedish native is set to become the 10th defenseman in NHL history with 13 or more 40-point seasons.

SUPER ROOKIE

Ben Kindel notched an assist on Thursday against Buffalo, giving him five points over his last six games (3G-2A). He has goals in six of his last 11 games and is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals since January 25.

Kindel is up to 15 goals on the season, which ranks fourth among NHL rookies. Four of his 15 goals have been game-winning tallies, and he’s one game-winning goal shy of the NHL single-season record for an 18 year old.

THE MAN-THA

Anthony Mantha enters today's game with points in five of his last seven (2G-3A). Going back further, Mantha has 15 points over his last 14 games which leads the Penguins in that span.

SCORING SENSATION

Egor Chinakhov has made his presence felt early on in his time in Pittsburgh. He has 14 points (10G-4A) in 23 games, helping the Penguins go 14-5-4 with him in the lineup. Since he made his Penguins debut on January 1, no Penguin has more goals than him.

RAKELL 300

Rickard Rakell comes into today three assists shy of 300 assists in his career. He would become the 13th active player from the 2011 NHL Draft to reach the mark. The Swedish forward played parts of 10 seasons in Anaheim before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2021-22. Since then, he ranks sixth on Pittsburgh in points (205). Below is a look at his career so far.

GIRARD 200

Newly acquired defenseman Sam Girard comes into today's game two assists shy of 200 career assists. He would be the 12th player and the fifth defenseman from the 2016 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

LETANG 800

Kris Letang enters today's game one point shy of 800 career points. He would be the 21st defenseman to reach the mark in NHL history and fourth active blueliner to do so. 

Letang holds every major statistical record among defensemen in Penguins’ history which includes games played (1,216), goals (178), assists (621) and points (799). He would become the ninth defenseman in NHL history to reach the mark with one team.

