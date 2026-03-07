Game Preview: 03.07.26 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Penguins continue their three-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 5:30 PM ET. Doors will open at 4:00 PM.

All fans in attendance today receive a Team Yearbook presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

This game will be available to watch on Sportsnet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (31-17-13), PHI (28-22-11)

Pittsburgh has points in 12 of their last 14 games against Philadelphia (9-2-3). The Penguins are 15-5-4 in their last 24 games played against the Flyers. Pittsburgh has points in 11-consecutive home games against Philadelphia (9-0-2) dating back to Mar. 6, 2021. Pittsburgh has points in 14 of their last 17 games overall (10-3-4).