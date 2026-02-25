Crosby, Teammates Take the Ice with Little Penguins

Little-Penguins
By Brandon Karafilis and Michelle Crechiolo

After the men’s hockey Gold Medal Game between the U.S. and Canada, which wrapped up the Olympics, NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico delivered an inspirational sendoff.

He talked about how for the young people watching, dreams are formed now, and to go chase them and go get them.

And through his Little Penguins Learn to Play program, Sidney Crosby is helping kids who want to try hockey do just that.

It provides children ages 5-9 the opportunity to learn the fundamental skills of hockey in a fun and safe environment. The program consists of eight to ten sessions of on-ice instruction by certified coaches, and Little Penguins participants receive free head-to-toe equipment.

 “To get kids involved in sports nowadays, I think it's an awesome opportunity for them to be introduced to different sports,” said Ryan Hartle, whose daughter Emilene just started playing hockey this year. “This is just a great opportunity for them to experience something out, maybe outside of their comfort zone, and try something new.”

Emilene was one of 100 kids enrolled in Little Penguins who got to take part in today’s Golden Ticket session at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex following Penguins practice.

“This is about the kids today,” said Yvonne Maher, Executive Director of Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. “When you think about youth hockey, and when you think about what our role is at the foundation to bring more kids on the ice to generate the next fan base for the Penguins, we're super stoked.”

They took the ice with the Penguins players, as the injured Crosby interacted with them from the bench.

“My favorite memory was high-fiving Sidney Crosby,” said one of the Little Penguins, Emma.

The captain takes a lot of pride in how far the program has come since it started in 2008.

“It’s what you envision, having that opportunity for kids to play and introduce them to hockey,” Crosby said. “To have everybody be involved the way they have been has been amazing. To see it take the steps that it has and to see the registration for it be high and everyone be excited for it, that’s why we did it.”

The Penguins players hadn’t skated with the kids since before the pandemic. Perhaps it’s fitting that the return of the Golden Ticket skate came in the same season that he passed Mario Lemieux to become Pittsburgh’s all-time points leader, as it’s a huge part of Crosby’s legacy.

Dave Hannan, who was drafted by the Penguins in 1981 and played over 800 games in the NHL, played with Lemieux back in the day.

“We always said that after we were here for such a long time, we were always going to come back to Pittsburgh,” Hannan said.

Now, he has his grandson enrolled in Crosby’s program, as Jack has been begging his parents to let him get on the ice.

“It brings back a lot of memories from Mario when he brought a lot of young kids to play,” Hannan said. “And now, Sid, with his Little Pens, we just spent a whole day here, and it was just awesome.”

While the children were extremely excited to skate with the Penguins, and the parents were just as grateful to witness it, the players themselves also value moments like these.

“I think it's awesome for us to be able to get out there with the kids and see how much we can impact them,” Bryan Rust said. “But I think it's awesome for the kids, too. They obviously are able to get on the ice with us and have some fun, and that's kind of what it's all about.

“I don't think anybody has ever started playing hockey with the idea that it was going to be our career. We played because we loved it, and it ended up taking us to the highest point. But just kind of puts things into perspective, that this is a game that we love to play, and we're extremely fortunate to be able to do it for a living.”

News Feed

Crosby Expected to Miss a Minimum of Four Weeks

Penguins to Play 10 Home Games Through End of March

Bill Zonnon and the Power of Representation

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Brett Kulak

Avery Hayes Called Back Up to Pittsburgh

Karlsson, Rakell Reflect on Olympic Journey with Sweden

Silovs Looking to Build From Olympic Experience

Sidney Crosby Gets Silver in Return to Olympics

Timing of Break Perfect for New Dad Lizotte

Pittsburgh Penguins to Host First-Ever Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day at PPG Paints Arena

One Degree of Separation

Inside Scoop: What the Guys Did Over Olympic Break

Bonino Between the Pipes

Penguins to Hold ‘Fourth Wing’ Night on Saturday, April 4 against the Florida Panthers

Hallander Returns to Practice with a New Perspective

Crosby gifts Team France goalie stick after matchup at 2026 Olympics 

The Man-Tha

Silovs Embraces ‘Incredible Opportunity’ with Latvia

Inside Scoop: Penguins at the Winter Olympics

Playing for Sweden Is a Dream for Karlsson

Familiar Faces, Golden Results

Niedermayer Reflects on Crosby’s Golden Moment

Crosby named Team Canada captain for Milano Cortina Games

A-Very Good NHL Debut

Penguins Announce ‘No Fees’ Promotion for All Remaining Home Games

Game Preview: 02.05.26 at Buffalo Sabres

Musings: Penguins Can't Find Extra Point against Islanders

Game Preview: 02.03.26 at New York Islanders

Musings: Penguins Win Streak Snapped Against Senators

Game Preview: 02.02.26 vs. Ottawa Senators

Great Group, Great Memories: 2016 Penguins Reunite

Mantha, Acciari each scores twice, Penguins hold off Rangers

Game Preview: 01.31.26 vs. New York Rangers

Inside Scoop: Reasons for Success

2016 Championship Reunion: Cup Final Lookback

Musings: Penguins Return Home, Win Fifth in a Row

Game Preview: 01.29.26 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Three Home Games Highlight Penguins Pre-Olympics Schedule

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang team up with Burton Morris and the Penguins Foundation for Charity

2016 Championship Reunion: Conference Final Lookback

Rust Suspended, St. Ivany Sidelined, Solovyov Looks to Debut

Defenseman Jack St. Ivany Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

2016 Championship Reunion: Round 2 Lookback

Kindel’s Homecoming Fueled by Family and Friends

Game Preview: 01.25.26 at Vancouver Canucks

2016 Championship Reunion: Round 1 Lookback

Musings: Penguins Start Hot and Get Big Win in Edmonton

Penguins Elite Girls Program Shines at Under-18 World Championship

Game Preview: 01.22.26 at Edmonton Oilers

Musings: Penguins Extinguish Flames