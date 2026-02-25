Crosby, Teammates Take the Ice with Little Penguins

After the men’s hockey Gold Medal Game between the U.S. and Canada, which wrapped up the Olympics, NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico delivered an inspirational sendoff.

He talked about how for the young people watching, dreams are formed now, and to go chase them and go get them.

And through his Little Penguins Learn to Play program, Sidney Crosby is helping kids who want to try hockey do just that.

It provides children ages 5-9 the opportunity to learn the fundamental skills of hockey in a fun and safe environment. The program consists of eight to ten sessions of on-ice instruction by certified coaches, and Little Penguins participants receive free head-to-toe equipment.

“To get kids involved in sports nowadays, I think it's an awesome opportunity for them to be introduced to different sports,” said Ryan Hartle, whose daughter Emilene just started playing hockey this year. “This is just a great opportunity for them to experience something out, maybe outside of their comfort zone, and try something new.”

Emilene was one of 100 kids enrolled in Little Penguins who got to take part in today’s Golden Ticket session at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex following Penguins practice.

“This is about the kids today,” said Yvonne Maher, Executive Director of Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. “When you think about youth hockey, and when you think about what our role is at the foundation to bring more kids on the ice to generate the next fan base for the Penguins, we're super stoked.”