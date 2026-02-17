Hallander Returns to Practice with a New Perspective

After missing the team’s last 42 games due to a blood clot in his leg, Filip Hallander returned to Penguins practice on Tuesday afternoon at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. He was a full participant in the session.

“It’s been a long road,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “I think for him, he has put in a lot of work. Obviously, the situation was tough, but it is what it is. He handled everything the right way, put in a lot of work, and you get to a day like today, where he’s out there with the team. I’m just really happy for him.”

The team announced in November that Hallander would miss a minimum of three months. The timing was especially unfortunate, as the team was a few weeks away from traveling to his native Sweden for the 2025 NHL Global Series.

At the time, Hallander wasn’t sure how he was going to adjust. His experience has since opened up his perspective.

“In the start, it was tough, especially when it's something that's been a part of your life for such a long time, as hockey has been. You don't know if it's going to be the end,” Hallander said. “But after that, it's probably been the best three months. It's weird to say, especially when you find a way to get into the NHL and play a lot and start there. But you get perspective on things when stuff like that happens. When something that's so close to you almost gets away from you, you love it even more when you get the chance to do it again."