Game Preview: 02.28.26 at New York Rangers

The Penguins hit the road to take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is set for 12:30 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on ABC. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (30-15-12), NYR (22-29-7)

Pittsburgh and New York have traded wins in each of their last six matchups (PIT is 3-3-0). The Penguins have wins in their of their last four visits to Madison Square Garden (3-1-0). Pittsburgh has points in six-straight road games (5-0-1) and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 road contests

Game Notes

QUICK HITS

Stuart Skinner is 5-1-1 in seven career games against the Rangers with a .913 save percentage and a 2.56 goals-against average. He also has one shutout which came earlier this season on October 14.

Kris Letang has 46 points (12G-34A) in 72 career games against the Rangers. He leads all active defensemen in goals (12), assists (34) and points (46) against them.

Egor Chinakhov has points in four-consecutive games (3G-2A) and points in eight of his last nine games overall (6G-3A).

Goaltender Stuart Skinner has helped Pittsburgh pick up points in nine of his last 10 starts dating back to Dec. 30, going 8-1-1 with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

No forward line (min. 250 minutes played together) has allowed fewer goals against at 5-on-5 player than Pittsburgh’s fourth line of Noel AcciariConnor Dewar and Blake Lizotte (7GA).

PENS ACQUIRE GIRARD

On Tuesday, the Penguins acquired defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round draft pick from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Brett Kulak. Girard, 27, is signed through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value of $5 million.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Champion is currently in his ninth NHL season, splitting his career between Colorado, Nashville and Pittsburgh. Girard has tallied three goals, nine assists, 12 points and a plus-12 in 41 games this season. He logged 17:53 minutes and four blocked shots in his Penguins debut on Thursday.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defenseman has recorded 37 goals, 198 assists and 235 points in 589 career NHL games. He has also added three goals, 25 assists and 28 points in 67 career playoff games. His best season came in 2022-23 when he set career highs across the board in goals (6), assists (31) and points (37) in 76 games with the Avalanche.

SUPER ROOKIE

Ben Kindel scored two goals against the Buffalo Sabres on February 5 for his third multi-goal game of the year. He has goals in four of his last seven games and leads the NHL in goals since January 25.

ON A ROLL

The Penguins continued their dominant play since returning from the holiday break on December 25 having picked up points in 18 of their 21 games with a 15-3-3 record. They rank near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories.

ROAD DAWGS

The Penguins have been a force on the road this season. They have a 16-7-5 record despite playing only 28 games on the road. They rank sixth in the League in road wins and points percentage.

THE MAN-THA

Anthony Mantha has been on a heater during the Penguins last 10 games. On Thursday, he tallied an assist and has four multi-point games in the last 10 games. In that time, no one on Pittsburgh has more goals or points than Mantha.

SCORING SENSATION

Egor Chinakhov has made his presence felt early on in his time in Pittsburgh. He has 13 points (9G-4A) in 19 games, helping the Penguins go 13-3-3 with him in the lineup. Since he made his Penguins debut on January 1, no one has more goals than him.

LETANG 800

Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game two points shy of 800 career points. He would be the 21st defenseman to reach the mark in NHL history and fourth active.

RAKELL 300

Rickard Rakell comes into tomorrow three assists shy of 300 assists in his career. He would become the 13th active player from the 2011 NHL Draft to reach the mark. The Swedish forward played parts of 10 seasons in Anaheim before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2021-22. Since then, he ranks sixth on Pittsburgh in points (204). Below is a look at his career so far.

