Game Preview: 02.28.26 at New York Rangers

The Penguins hit the road to take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is set for 12:30 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on ABC. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (30-15-12), NYR (22-29-7)

Pittsburgh and New York have traded wins in each of their last six matchups (PIT is 3-3-0). The Penguins have wins in their of their last four visits to Madison Square Garden (3-1-0). Pittsburgh has points in six-straight road games (5-0-1) and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 road contests