A Very Big Penguins Debut

Soderblom
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

On Friday, the only move that the Pittsburgh Penguins made on trade deadline day was acquiring Elmer Soderblom from the Detroit Red Wings.

The 24-year-old forward did not play in Saturday’s game against Philadelphia while getting situated, but was able to make his Penguins debut the following day against Boston.

“The last couple of days have been very new, very emotional and, I don't know, kind of shocked at the beginning, but that's how it is,” Soderblom said. “I'm really excited to be here, and it was really fun to play today and get things going here in Pittsburgh.”

Soderblom is a player that the entire organization is extremely excited to bring in, as he fits the mold of what President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas has been looking for.

“I think the key part for us is just the term and control with the ability to work with him, develop him, and try to have the same effect that the coaching staff and development staff have had on some of the other players that we’ve brought in this year,” Dubas said.

For Head Coach Dan Muse and the rest of the coaching staff, what makes Soderblom intriguing as a forward is his size. And he can move for someone measuring 6-foot-8 without skates and 252 pounds.

“Just good speed in general,” Muse said. “You see the puck protection. You see his ability to get in on the forecheck. He plays a really solid two-way game, just that reach that he has, combined with the speed that he could provide, his [ability] to get back and strip pucks.”

With Soderblom unable to fully practice with the team before Sunday’s game, the coaches didn’t want to overload him with too much information, and instead had him go out there and just play.

Against the Bruins, Soderblom logged 10:21 of ice time, put three shots on goal, and registered two hits while playing alongside Ben Kindel and Avery Hayes. 

"I feel like I was trying to not think too much, you know? It's new systems and stuff like that,” Soderblom said. “But I tried to just play my game and I just don't think too much and just play."

Soderblom speaks to the media.

For Soderblom, this is the first time that he has played for a different team other than the Detroit Red Wings, who drafted him in 2019 in the sixth round (159th overall). The Swedish native got to learn a lot from the team’s resilient 5-4 comeback win in overtime.

“I feel like we have a group that never gives up and are in every single game and can turn things around,” Soderblom said. “So, that's a huge advantage that we have."

Speaking of huge, Soderblom’s height puts him just one inch below Zdeno Chara, who is the tallest man to ever play in the NHL. Elmer realized how unique his height was when he was growing up with his older brother, Arvid, a goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks.

"It was pretty early, actually,” Soderblom said. “I mean, I grew past my older brother when I was like 8 years old, so everybody thought I was the bigger, or older, brother. But he is. So, yeah, it was pretty early."

Across three seasons in the NHL with the Red Wings, Soderblom has recorded 22 points (11G-11A) in 86 games. Now, Soderblom is ready to take his unique skill set and build on it with a new opportunity in Pittsburgh.

"I'll say I try to do it all,” Soderblom said on how he uses his size. “Of course, I'm trying to work on stuff and improve everything, but I like to use it around the net and also play physical in the corner, use my size to be tough to play against. I want their D-men to have a tough night, so I like to use it in that way."

While it is just one game, Muse and the rest of the coaching staff are looking forward to seeing what Soderblom can bring to the lineup for the rest of this season and beyond. 

“I thought he did a really good job getting in on the forecheck with that size, speed, and then using that stick,” Muse said. “I thought he disrupted a number of plays, showed good responsibility working above.”

“It’s a lot for a guy when you just get traded to a new team and first game, but I thought he did a good job, and I’m excited that he’s here.”

