A Very Big Penguins Debut

On Friday, the only move that the Pittsburgh Penguins made on trade deadline day was acquiring Elmer Soderblom from the Detroit Red Wings.

The 24-year-old forward did not play in Saturday’s game against Philadelphia while getting situated, but was able to make his Penguins debut the following day against Boston.

“The last couple of days have been very new, very emotional and, I don't know, kind of shocked at the beginning, but that's how it is,” Soderblom said. “I'm really excited to be here, and it was really fun to play today and get things going here in Pittsburgh.”

Soderblom is a player that the entire organization is extremely excited to bring in, as he fits the mold of what President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas has been looking for.

“I think the key part for us is just the term and control with the ability to work with him, develop him, and try to have the same effect that the coaching staff and development staff have had on some of the other players that we’ve brought in this year,” Dubas said.

For Head Coach Dan Muse and the rest of the coaching staff, what makes Soderblom intriguing as a forward is his size. And he can move for someone measuring 6-foot-8 without skates and 252 pounds.

“Just good speed in general,” Muse said. “You see the puck protection. You see his ability to get in on the forecheck. He plays a really solid two-way game, just that reach that he has, combined with the speed that he could provide, his [ability] to get back and strip pucks.”

With Soderblom unable to fully practice with the team before Sunday’s game, the coaches didn’t want to overload him with too much information, and instead had him go out there and just play.

Against the Bruins, Soderblom logged 10:21 of ice time, put three shots on goal, and registered two hits while playing alongside Ben Kindel and Avery Hayes.

"I feel like I was trying to not think too much, you know? It's new systems and stuff like that,” Soderblom said. “But I tried to just play my game and I just don't think too much and just play."