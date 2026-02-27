Musings: Penguins Win First Game out of Olympic Break

GettyImages-2263236718
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins came out of the Olympic break on a high note despite missing captain Sidney Crosby, who is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks due to injury. They beat the New Jersey Devils, 4-1, on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“You want to play your best. You believe in this group,” said Arturs Silovs, who stopped 28 of 29 shots for his fourth win in his last five games. “For sure, he's a big part of the team, but there's guys who can step up. If we can do it for the time [until] he comes back, we're going to be in a great spot.”

Silovs speaks to the media.

Connor Clifton scored the game-winner, new dads Egor Chinakhov and Blake Lizotte also got in the goal column, and Tommy Novak opened the scoring.

“It’s an exciting time of year,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “Every night, every point matters. You want to get off to a good start. I thought a lot of things factored in, in terms of guys were working and sacrificed in that second period, on the penalty kill, big saves to set up the third.”

While they took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission after Novak tipped a shot from Kris Letang on the power play, the Penguins struggled to find their game legs early.

“I don't think we were very good in the first,” Clifton said. “We weren't very sharp, but we had a long training camp for the past couple of weeks here. It feels like a long time. I thought in the second and third we were good, and we didn't miss a beat.”

Clifton speaks to the media.

Five minutes into the second period and on a delayed call, Dougie Hamilton’s slap shot from the point redirected off of Paul Cotter and behind Arturs Silovs. Head Coach Dan Muse and his staff challenged the play for goaltender interference. After review, the call stood.

“We were going to be killing a penalty no matter what. So, that maybe factors in a little bit,” Muse said. “I also think that he’s in the blue paint. You got a goalie who, you know what, I felt like he didn't get a full opportunity to do his job because of that. Did I think that was going to be a no brainer, that we’re definitely going to get this? I didn't. But I'm not always thinking that way. So, there's a lot of factors that are in play in the situation.”

Muse speaks to the media.

The Penguins found themselves shorthanded four times in that middle frame. They killed them all off, getting spectacular saves from Silovs and shorthanded chances from Connor Dewar.

“Guys have been outstanding every single time, blocking shots, getting a couple of breakaways today,” Silovs said. “Next time, they're gonna capitalize. Just creating opportunities for ourselves. It's a good job by our guys.”

The ice fully tilted in favor of the Penguins come the third period as their offense opened up. Ryan Shea’s shot from the left boards rang off the crossbar and found his defense partner Clifton on the other side of the rink. Markstrom was unable to get over in time as Clifton’s shot went bar down and in.

“I mean, we got a bunch of chances right away,” Clifton. “[Shea] went off the bar, and it came right to my stick for a one-timer, so I just shot it. Not too much more than that, but we were getting some chances. Fortunate to get that goal.”

Scoring aside, Clifton had a tremendous impact on the game with seven hits and 4:18 minutes of shorthanded time on ice.

“When he brings that physicality, I think it can be something that can kind of help turn the momentum our way,” Muse said.

The Penguins struck again less than a minute later. Evgeni Malkin found Chinakhov streaking up the ice for a partial breakaway, which he converted. Since Chinakhov made his Penguins debut on Jan. 1, no one has more goals on the team than his nine.

When asked about the chemistry that he and Malkin have displayed together, Chinakhov’s answer was simple.

“Unbelievable. I like to play with him, and see where he is in the open ice and skate,” he said.

Chinakhov speaks to the media.

The Penguins killed off one more penalty before the Devils pulled Markstrom. Lizotte intercepted a pass and skated the puck all the way down for the insurance marker to make it 4-1.

While Thursday’s game against the Devils wasn’t perfect, it was two vital points in the standings. The Penguins will now look towards their last game of February on Saturday before playing 17 games in 31 days in the month of March.

“I think there's stuff that we can continue to clean up for sure,” Muse said. “You got to move from one to the next. Take those good things quickly, address the things that you want to improve on, and you quickly, quickly, move on to that next game. They're all coming quick, and that's what makes it fun.”

