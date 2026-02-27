Musings: Penguins Win First Game out of Olympic Break

The Penguins found themselves shorthanded four times in that middle frame. They killed them all off, getting spectacular saves from Silovs and shorthanded chances from Connor Dewar.

“Guys have been outstanding every single time, blocking shots, getting a couple of breakaways today,” Silovs said. “Next time, they're gonna capitalize. Just creating opportunities for ourselves. It's a good job by our guys.”

The ice fully tilted in favor of the Penguins come the third period as their offense opened up. Ryan Shea’s shot from the left boards rang off the crossbar and found his defense partner Clifton on the other side of the rink. Markstrom was unable to get over in time as Clifton’s shot went bar down and in.

“I mean, we got a bunch of chances right away,” Clifton. “[Shea] went off the bar, and it came right to my stick for a one-timer, so I just shot it. Not too much more than that, but we were getting some chances. Fortunate to get that goal.”

Scoring aside, Clifton had a tremendous impact on the game with seven hits and 4:18 minutes of shorthanded time on ice.

“When he brings that physicality, I think it can be something that can kind of help turn the momentum our way,” Muse said.

The Penguins struck again less than a minute later. Evgeni Malkin found Chinakhov streaking up the ice for a partial breakaway, which he converted. Since Chinakhov made his Penguins debut on Jan. 1, no one has more goals on the team than his nine.

When asked about the chemistry that he and Malkin have displayed together, Chinakhov’s answer was simple.

“Unbelievable. I like to play with him, and see where he is in the open ice and skate,” he said.