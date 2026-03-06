Penguins Sign Goaltender Taylor Gauthier to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Taylor Gauthier to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Gauthier, 25, is signed through the 2025-26 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level. Gauthier has been loaned back to the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound goaltender has appeared in 22 games this season with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL posting an 11-6-5 record with a 2.07 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and one shutout. On Thursday, Gauthier became Wheeling’s all-time wins leader, surpassing Andy Franck’s record of 60 career wins with the Nailers after making 30 saves and going 3-for-3 in their shootout win over the Rapid City Rush.

In 110 career ECHL games, Gauthier has posted a 61-39-9 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.28 goals-against average with eight shutouts. He was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Year in 2023-24.

In 25 career games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), he has gone 10-5-7 with a 2.77 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Calgary, Alberta native won a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2019 and a silver medal at the World Junior Championship in 2021 with Team Canada.