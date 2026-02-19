Bonino Between the Pipes

Bonino
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

Towards the end of Thursday’s practice, Noel Acciari looked down the bench – and did a double-take.

“Is that Bones?!” he said with a big smile.

It was, in fact, Penguins assistant coach Nick Bonino – decked out in full goalie gear. He had left the ice a few minutes earlier to throw on his equipment. The boys absolutely loved having Bonino join them in that capacity.

“I think we were all excited about it,” Bryan Rust said. “We've been trying to make it happen ever since we knew he got the pads and was playing in the staff games. But just seeing him just kind of come out of nowhere for that last drill, it was fun.”

When Rust was serving his three-game suspension, he had watched from the bench with delight as Bonino tended the net for the staff games, which typically happen on game days and feature Penguins and UPMC Lemieux Complex staffers – including Jason Spezza and Amanda Kessel.

“I knew long before that (that Bonino had been playing,” Rust said. “He’d been talking up his game for a long time.”

Growing up, Bonino had always loved playing goalie during street hockey. As Bonino developed into a defensively responsible forward, he got his goalie fix blocking shots throughout an NHL career that spanned nearly 900 games and included a pair of Stanley Cup Championships with Pittsburgh.

After playing the 2023-24 season with the New York Rangers, Bonino decided to buy some goalie gear that summer. “While I still had my (Players’ Association) discount,” he joked. “I didn’t know if I was going to keep playing hockey.”

Bonino did play one more professional season, going overseas to Slovenia with HK Olimpija. He then joined the staff of Penguins head coach Dan Muse, who coached Bonino in both New York and Nashville.

“Decided after retirement that I would play a little goalie for fun,” Bonino said before adding with his trademark dry humor, “Didn’t know I’d be this good.”

He then headed to the bench and took the ice.

“I’m going to need your assessment of how Bones looks,” I said to Stuart Skinner as he took a water break before their drill began.

“Already it’s a 10 out of 10,” Skinner said.

The drill featured three nets set up in one zone – two across from each other and one facing out, with Bonino taking that crease. Players could score on any net they wanted, but not on a rebound. They had to make a pass before attacking again.

“They didn’t give me a warmup, so it’s going to be a bloodbath,” Bonino said before he went out.

A few guys did find the back of the net, starting with Evgeni Malkin, who celebrated like he had just scored the overtime winner in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Then the locker room opened, so we didn’t get to see the rest of Bonino’s performance.

“He’s got good instincts,” said Rust, who added that his low and post play needs work. Which is exactly what Bonino had said earlier.

“Hands are my strength. Weakness is post play,” Bonino said.

Muse said it’s nothing a few 1-on-1 sessions with goalie coach Andy Chiodo can’t fix.

“He's working hard out there. I think he's taking some steps. He’s got some work to do,” Muse said with a laugh.

All in all, it was great for the team dynamic to have Bonino out there with the guys.

“Talking about energy and talking about chemistry around the team and stuff, to be honest, it just gives a really good feeling – that we can have this much fun and still take it seriously,” Skinner said. “It just gives you kind of that feel that the team is really family-oriented.”

News Feed

Inside Scoop: What the Guys Did Over Olympic Break

Penguins to Hold ‘Fourth Wing’ Night on Saturday, April 4 against the Florida Panthers

Hallander Returns to Practice with a New Perspective

Crosby gifts Team France goalie stick after matchup at 2026 Olympics 

The Man-Tha

Silovs Embraces ‘Incredible Opportunity’ with Latvia

Inside Scoop: Penguins at the Winter Olympics

Playing for Sweden Is a Dream for Karlsson

Familiar Faces, Golden Results

Niedermayer Reflects on Crosby’s Golden Moment

Crosby named Team Canada captain for Milano Cortina Games

A-Very Good NHL Debut

Penguins Announce ‘No Fees’ Promotion for All Remaining Home Games

Game Preview: 02.05.26 at Buffalo Sabres

Musings: Penguins Can't Find Extra Point against Islanders

Game Preview: 02.03.26 at New York Islanders

Musings: Penguins Win Streak Snapped Against Senators

Game Preview: 02.02.26 vs. Ottawa Senators

Great Group, Great Memories: 2016 Penguins Reunite

Mantha, Acciari each scores twice, Penguins hold off Rangers

Game Preview: 01.31.26 vs. New York Rangers

Inside Scoop: Reasons for Success

2016 Championship Reunion: Cup Final Lookback

Musings: Penguins Return Home, Win Fifth in a Row

Game Preview: 01.29.26 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Three Home Games Highlight Penguins Pre-Olympics Schedule

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang team up with Burton Morris and the Penguins Foundation for Charity

2016 Championship Reunion: Conference Final Lookback

Rust Suspended, St. Ivany Sidelined, Solovyov Looks to Debut

Defenseman Jack St. Ivany Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

2016 Championship Reunion: Round 2 Lookback

Kindel’s Homecoming Fueled by Family and Friends

Game Preview: 01.25.26 at Vancouver Canucks

2016 Championship Reunion: Round 1 Lookback

Musings: Penguins Start Hot and Get Big Win in Edmonton

Penguins Elite Girls Program Shines at Under-18 World Championship

Game Preview: 01.22.26 at Edmonton Oilers

Musings: Penguins Extinguish Flames

Penguins Add to Defensive Depth with Young Blueliner Ilya Solovyov

Game Preview: 01.21.26 at Calgary Flames

Karlsson Progressing, Hopes to Return Soon

Where You Come From Matters: Connor Clifton

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Ilya Solovyov from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 Seventh-Round Draft Pick

Penguins to Honor 2016 Stanley Cup Championship Team on January 31 Versus the New York Rangers

Musings: Penguins Start Road Trip Strong in Seattle

Penguins’ 15th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on February 26 

Game Preview: 01.19.26 at Seattle Kraken

Musings: Crosby's Late Goal Earns Penguins One Point

Game Preview: 01.17.26 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Where You Come From Matters: Stuart Skinner