Game Preview: 02.26.26 vs. New Jersey Devils

The Penguins return from the Olympic Break to take on the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SNP. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

We're teaming up with UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute for Check Your Heart Night. Our goal is to raise awareness on how to combat and prevent the leading cause of death in America: heart disease. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Check Your Heart Oven Mitt presented by UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute.

Tonight is also the 15th annual Penguins Charity Game! For the first time since 2020, a limited quantity of Black Penguins Charity Bags will be available for purchase on site at PPG Paints Arena when doors open inside the Highmark Gate. Fans who wish to purchase a Black Charity Bag in person must have a valid ticket to the Penguins game vs. New Jersey Devils. All other Penguins Charity Bags will be sold online beginning at 5:30 PM at www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org while supplies last.

Team Records: PIT (29-15-12), NJD (28-27-2)

Pittsburgh has points in 16 of its last 24 games against New Jersey (12-8-4) dating back to Mar. 20, 2021. The Penguins have points in eight of their last 13 home games versus the Devils (6-5-2). Pittsburgh has points in nine of its last 11 home games (7-2-2).