Game Preview: 02.26.26 vs. New Jersey Devils

The Penguins return from the Olympic Break to take on the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SNP. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

We're teaming up with UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute for Check Your Heart Night. Our goal is to raise awareness on how to combat and prevent the leading cause of death in America: heart disease. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Check Your Heart Oven Mitt presented by UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute.

Tonight is also the 15th annual Penguins Charity Game! For the first time since 2020, a limited quantity of Black Penguins Charity Bags will be available for purchase on site at PPG Paints Arena when doors open inside the Highmark Gate. Fans who wish to purchase a Black Charity Bag in person must have a valid ticket to the Penguins game vs. New Jersey Devils. All other Penguins Charity Bags will be sold online beginning at 5:30 PM at www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org while supplies last.

Team Records: PIT (29-15-12), NJD (28-27-2)

Pittsburgh has points in 16 of its last 24 games against New Jersey (12-8-4) dating back to Mar. 20, 2021. The Penguins have points in eight of their last 13 home games versus the Devils (6-5-2). Pittsburgh has points in nine of its last 11 home games (7-2-2).

QUICK HITS

Bryan Rust has 34 points (18G-16A) and is plus-12 in 42 career games against the Devils. It’s the most points he’s picked up versus any one team and four more than his next closest opponent (Philadelphia, 30 PTS in 38 GP). He has points in six of his last 10 games against the Devils (5G-4A).

Anthony Mantha has 14 points (4G-10A) in 23 career games against New Jersey.

Video Coach Madison Nikkel (Team USA, gold), forward Sidney Crosby (Team Canada, silver), President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas (Team Canada, silver) and Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Young (Team Canada, silver) all medaled at Milano Cortina 2026.

The Penguins have killed off 39 of their last 42 penalties over the past 14 games (92.9%).

The Penguins have points in eight of their last 10 home games with a 6-2-2 record.

PENS ACQUIRE GIRARD

On Tuesday, the Penguins acquired defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round draft pick from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Brett Kulak. Girard, 27, is signed through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value of $5 million.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Champion is currently in his ninth NHL season, splitting his career between Colorado and the Nashville Predators. Girard has tallied three goals, nine assists, 12 points and a plus-12 in 40 games this season. 

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defenseman has recorded 37 goals, 198 assists and 235 points in 588 career NHL games. He has also added three goals, 25 assists and 28 points in 67 career playoff games. His best season came in 2022-23 when he set career highs across the board in goals (6), assists (31) and points (37) in 76 games with the Avalanche.

HOME STREAKIN’

Evgeni Malkin has been hot at home as of late with nine points (2G-7A) in his last eight games. He currently has the second longest active home point streak in the NHL.

With a point tomorrow, Malkin would have his first home point streak of at least nine games since February 23 – March 30, 2023 (10 GP; 3G-13A). He would also tie Erik Karlsson for the longest home point streak this season by a Penguin.

SUPER ROOKIE

Ben Kindel scored two goals against the Buffalo Sabres on February 5 for his third multi-goal game of the year. He has goals in four of his last six games and now leads the NHL in goals since January 25.

ON A ROLL

The Penguins continued their dominant play since returning from the holiday break on December 25 having picked up points in 17 of their 20 games with a 14-3-3 record. They rank near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories.

THE MAN-THA

Anthony Mantha has been on a heater during the Penguins last nine games. On February 5, he tallied an assist and has four multi-point games in the last nine games. In that time, no one on Pittsburgh has more goals or points than Mantha.

SCORING SENSATION

Egor Chinakhov has made his presence felt early on in his time in Pittsburgh. He has 12 points (8G-4A) in 18 games, helping the Penguins go 12-3-3 with him in the lineup. Since he made his Penguins debut on January 1, no one has more goals than him.

RAKELL 300

Rickard Rakell comes into tomorrow three assists shy of 300 assists in his career. He would become the 13th active player from the 2011 NHL Draft to reach the mark. The Swedish forward played parts of 10 seasons in Anaheim before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2021-22. Since then, he ranks sixth on Pittsburgh in points (204). Below is a look at his career so far.

LETANG 800

Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game three points shy of 800 career points. He would be the 21st defenseman to reach the mark in NHL history and fourth active.

Letang holds every major statistical record among defensemen in Penguins’ history which includes games played (1,211), goals (178), assists (619) and points (797).

JERSEY BOYS

Sidney Crosby has made a habit of turning in solid performances against the Devils. In 91 career games versus New Jersey, Crosby has recorded 99 points (42G-57A), ranking first in scoring among all active players, while teammate Evgeni Malkin ranks third in points among active players.

D-MEN VS. THE DEVILS

Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang have found success against the New Jersey Devils in their careers. Among active defensemen, Karlsson’s 33 points (9G-24A) is second and Letang’s 30 points (3G-27A) rank third against the Devils.

