Game Preview: 03.05.26 vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Pittsburgh Penguins kick off a three-game homestand with a visit from the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

We are excited to welcome you to PPG Paints Arena for Margaritaville Night! Fans will enjoy island vibes and live music throughout the game. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Hawaiian Shirt, presented by Levin Furniture & Mattress. Escape to Margaritaville with classic margaritas and prickly pear margaritas available at various bars throughout PPG Paints Arena. If you're looking for a cheeseburger in paradise, check out Steel City Smash behind Sections 108 and 206. PensGear is joining the party with Margaritaville themed t-shirts, pucks, and Penguins branded shorts.

Tonight is also our Penguins Pledge Game, presented by U. S. Steel. Fans are encouraged to visit the lower concourse to participate in free activities including a live webcam of U. S. Steel’s resident bald eagles, a life-size eagle wingspan display, and more located in the Hall of Fame Hallway. Fans can also visit 412 Food Rescue behind Section 104 to learn how they can get involved in decreasing food waste in Pittsburgh. Finally, National Aviary experts will be joined by penguin ambassadors both pregame and during the 1st intermission behind Section 115.

This game will be available to watch on ESPN. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.