Game Preview: 03.05.26 vs. Buffalo Sabres

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins kick off a three-game homestand with a visit from the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

We are excited to welcome you to PPG Paints Arena for Margaritaville Night! Fans will enjoy island vibes and live music throughout the game. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Hawaiian Shirt, presented by Levin Furniture & Mattress. Escape to Margaritaville with classic margaritas and prickly pear margaritas available at various bars throughout PPG Paints Arena. If you're looking for a cheeseburger in paradise, check out Steel City Smash behind Sections 108 and 206. PensGear is joining the party with Margaritaville themed t-shirts, pucks, and Penguins branded shorts.

Tonight is also our Penguins Pledge Game, presented by U. S. Steel. Fans are encouraged to visit the lower concourse to participate in free activities including a live webcam of U. S. Steel’s resident bald eagles, a life-size eagle wingspan display, and more located in the Hall of Fame Hallway. Fans can also visit 412 Food Rescue behind Section 104 to learn how they can get involved in decreasing food waste in Pittsburgh. Finally, National Aviary experts will be joined by penguin ambassadors both pregame and during the 1st intermission behind Section 115.

This game will be available to watch on ESPN. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (31-16-13), BUF (36-19-6)

The Penguins have wins in four of their last five games against the Sabres (4-1-0) are 16-6-1 in their last 23 games against Buffalo. The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 12 of their last 14 games against Buffalo. Pittsburgh has wins in five of its last six home games (5-1-0) against the Sabres. Going back further, they are 9-2-0 in their last 11 home games versus Buffalo dating back to Mar. 24, 2021. Pittsburgh has points in 14 of their last 16 games overall (10-2-4). The Penguins are 7-2-1 in their yellow third jerseys this season.

1) The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 13 home games (9-2-2) dating back to Dec. 21.

2) Anthony Mantha has 15 points (5G-10A) in 22 career games against Buffalo. He has four multi-point games against them. 

3) Erik Karlsson’s 42 points (14G-28A) and Kris Letang’s 33 points (6G-27A) against the Sabres rank first and second, respectively, among active defensemen.

4) Egor Chinakhov has points in nine of his last 12 games overall (7G-3A).

5) Only the Washington Capitals (4) and Vegas Golden Knights (4) have more 20-goal scorers than Pittsburgh (Sidney Crosby, Anthony Mantha, Bryan Rust).

ON A ROLL

The Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best team’s since Christmas, having picked up points in 20 of their 24 games with a 16-4-4 record. They rank near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories.

HOME STREAKIN'

Evgeni Malkin has been hot at home as of late with 12 points (2G-10A) in his last 10 games. He currently has the longest active home point streak in the NHL.

With a point on Thursday, Malkin would have his first home point streak of at least 11 games since January 20 – February 26, 2022 (11 GP; 5G-8A). He has the longest home point streak this season by a Penguin.

TERRIFIC TANDEM

The Penguins have gotten great goaltending from both Stuart Skinner and Arturs Silovs recently. Skinner has helped the team earn points in seven of his last eight starts (5-1-2) and has points in 10 of his last 12 starts overall (8-2-2). In that stretch, he only allowed one goal in five of those 12 games.

Silovs is 5-1-0 in his last six starts with a 1.68 goals-against average and .938 save percentage with a shutout in his last performance on Sunday against the Golden Knights. He ranks first in the NHL since January 22 in save percentage and second in goals against (min. 3 games).

CLIMBING THE RANKS

With a goal on Tuesday against Boston, Erik Karlsson is now 13th in points (909) in NHL history among defensemen. 

He enters Thursday one point shy of 40 on the season (5G-34A). The Swedish native is set to become the 10th defenseman in NHL history with 13 or more 40-point seasons.

SUPER ROOKIE

Ben Kindel notched a goal and an assist on Sunday against Vegas, giving him four points over his last five games (3G-1A). He has goals in five of his last 10 games and is tied for third in the NHL in goals since January 25.

Kindel is up to 15 goals on the season, which ranks fourth among NHL rookies. Four of his 15 goals have been game-winning tallies, and he’s one game-winning goal shy of the NHL single-season record for an 18 year old.

THE MAN-THA

Anthony Mantha enters Thursday’s game with points in five of his last six (2G-3A). Going back further, Mantha has 15 points over his last 13 games which leads the Penguins in that span.

SCORING SENSATION

Egor Chinakhov has made his presence felt early on in his time in Pittsburgh. He has 14 points (10G-4A) in 22 games, helping the Penguins go 14-4-4 with him in the lineup. Since he made his Penguins debut on January 1, no Penguin has more goals than him.

RAKELL 300

Rickard Rakell comes into Thursday three assists shy of 300 assists in his career. He would become the 13th active player from the 2011 NHL Draft to reach the mark. The Swedish forward played parts of 10 seasons in Anaheim before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2021-22. Since then, he ranks sixth on Pittsburgh in points (205). Below is a look at his career so far.

GIRARD 200

Newly acquired defenseman Sam Girard comes into Thursday’s game two assists shy of 200 career assists. He would be the 12th player and the fifth defenseman from the 2016 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

LETANG 800

Kris Letang enters Thursday’s game one point shy of 800 career points. He would be the 21st defenseman to reach the mark in NHL history and fourth active blueliner to do so.

Letang holds every major statistical record among defensemen in Penguins’ history which includes games played (1,215), goals (178), assists (621) and points (799). He would become the ninth defenseman in NHL history to reach the mark with one team.

THE PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD

Despite only playing in the same division as Buffalo for one season (2020-21), the Penguins have the two top point scorers versus the Buffalo Sabres among all active players.

In his last 27 games against the Sabres, Evgeni Malkin has been held off the scoresheet just four times (10G-27A).

Meet the Penguins

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

