Penguins to Play 10 Home Games Through End of March

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who currently sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 29-15-12 record, will return from the Olympic Break to host 10 home games through the end of March. Tickets for all 10 games, which includes six weekend games, are available here.

The Penguins return to action tomorrow, February 26 with a matchup against Olympic Gold Medal-winning goal scorer Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Check Your Heart Oven Mitt presented by UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. Special ticket packages are also available for First Responders Night, which comes with a hat, as well as Penn State University Night, the first of four remaining College Series Nights, which includes a co-branded quarter zip.

The Penguins’ busy month of March kicks off at PPG Paints Arena on March 1 when the Penguins take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 1:00 PM for Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day presented by U. S. Steel, celebrating the legacy of Pittsburgh’s beloved television icon.

The action continues on March 5 at 7:00 PM against the Buffalo Sabres for Margaritaville Night, with the first 7,500 fans receiving a Hawaiian Shirt presented by Levin Furniture & Mattress. Fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes a co-branded Margaritaville Cooler Backpack. Due to popular demand, the game doubles as the Penguins’ second HBO Max’s The Pitt Night of the season. Fans can buy a special ticket package to receive an exclusive HBO Max's *The Pitt* Full Zip Hoodie. The evening will feature live entertainment from The Suns of Beaches Band, and as part of the Penguins Pledge Game presented by U. S. Steel, an African Penguin from the National Aviary will be on the concourse greeting fans.

The Penguins have a set of back-to-back weekend rivalry games on Saturday, March 7 at 5:30 PM and Sunday, March 8 at 4:30 PM, facing the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins, respectively. All fans in attendance on March 7 will receive a Team Yearbook presented by Highmark. The matchup against the Bruins on March 8 marks the Penguins’ Irish Heritage Night, as well as Sticks and S.T.E.M. presented by PPG. Interactive S.T.E.M. booths will line the concourse and as part of a special ticket package, all children 12 and under will receive custom lab coats, a ‘S.T.E.M. Passport’ and a prize pack courtesy of PPG.

The Penguins host the Winnipeg Jets at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 21 and the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 PM for a pair of afternoon weekend games. The first 7,500 fans in attendance on March 21 will receive a Kris Letang Big Three Legacy Bobblehead presented by F.N.B., honoring one of the franchise’s cornerstone players. This game is presented by Tender Care Learning Centers. Sunday’s matinee matchup is the Penguins’ eighth annual Her Hockey Day presented by 84 Lumber. A special ticket package for the game, featuring a Her Hockey Day Hockey Shirt designed by a female Penguins fan and artist Alana Lipham, can be purchased here. The game also features a Run Club Day ticket package, which includes a running hat.

Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche make their only visit to Pittsburgh on March 24 at 7:00 PM. U. S. Steel is the presenting partner of this game and will host local students as part of Reading Champions. A University of Pittsburgh Night special ticket package is also available here featuring a co-branded quarter zip. Pittsburgh is 12-6-6 against Western Conference opponents this season.

The Penguins face off against the Dallas Stars in a Saturday evening showdown on March 28 at 5:00 PM for the team’s Country Night. Fans can purchase a special ticket package for Country Night to receive a Penguins branded cowboy hat. Special ticket packages are also available for Medical Worker Appreciation Night and Union Strong Night to receive a Penguins branded backpack or hat, respectively. Kent State University Night ticket packages are also available to receive a co-branded quarter zip.

Pittsburgh’s busy month concludes on March 31 when the team hosts the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM. A Carnegie Mellon University Night ticket package is available, which includes a co-branded quarter zip, as well as a Cheer and Dance Night ticket package, which includes a scrunchie set. Along with the two Community Nights, it is also Organ Donation Night presented by UPMC and Dollar Hot Dog Night.

In addition, 2026-27 season memberships are on sale now. New full and half season plans include exclusive benefits, access to an interest-free payment plan and a gift with purchase. Fans can request info and learn more here.