Musings: Penguins Stick With It For Gutsy Comeback Win

But the Penguins weren’t able to attack it the way they wanted to, at least, not in the first 40 minutes. They entered the first intermission down 1-0 after Boston scored on their first power play of the game with seconds remaining on a penalty to Chinakhov.

In the middle frame, the Penguins put together some better stretches. Particularly during 4-on-4 play, after Kris Letang and Michael Eyssimont got roughing minors. They had about three Grade-A chances, but couldn’t get one to fall. Pavel Zacha then found his second of the night, and David Pastrnak capitalized on a misplayed puck behind the net to put Boston up 3-0.

But Pittsburgh’s power play came up with a timely goal during 1:38 minutes of 5-on-3 time. Chinakhov used his world-class shot to put home a feed from Rickard Rakell with less than five minutes to play in the period. It was a big response from that personnel after not converting a 4-on-3 power play in overtime against the Flyers.

“Credit to the guys on the ice, give some credit there to (assistant coach Todd Nelson), too, to get those guys prepared,” Muse said. “Because we weren't happy with how we went last night. Got a new opportunity there today, the guys executed. Ended up being a big goal.”

The Penguins had a lot of life from there, buzzing around for the remainder of the frame, The vibes were high in the locker room during that second intermission despite knowing they had 1:56 remaining on a penalty to Ilya Solovyov to begin the third.

“We came in here between the second and third, and we just knew it was going to feel good. We said it in here,” Mantha said. “The guys had a big kill to start the third period. Everyone played really good in the third.”