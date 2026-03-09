Musings: Penguins Stick With It For Gutsy Comeback Win

Pittsburgh’s 5-4 overtime win on Sunday against Boston was as gutsy as it gets. The Penguins rallied from going down 3-0 in the second period to get a much-needed victory as they battle for playoff positioning.
Before tonight, the last time the Penguins recorded a three-goal comeback without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in their lineup, regular season or playoffs, was Feb. 10, 2001.
Egor Chinakhov got the comeback started, which was followed up with a goal from Connor Dewar. Anthony Mantha then tallied twice, tying the score on both occasions, and Tommy Novak got the winner.
“It's just belief that, if we keep playing, we're going to have a chance,” Novak said. “All four lines contribute, and we roll them all. It just speaks to the amount of good players we have in here, too, and just how we can come wave after wave.”