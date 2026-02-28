Musings: Penguins Got Away From What Works in Shootout Loss to Rangers

Rust nearly got it back when he rang a shot off the crossbar. Overall, the Penguins finished with 10 shots, and gave up just two, in that opening frame.

But as Muse said before the game, even though the Rangers have started another retool, it’s the National Hockey League. Every team’s got great players, and every team is dangerous.

“I know this group that they have over there, I've coached a lot of them,” said Muse, who was an assistant coach with the Rangers before becoming head coach of the Penguins. “They're guys that have a lot of skill. It's a proud group.”

They pushed hard in the second, putting 11 shots on Stuart Skinner, and finding a goal of their own on the power play off the stick of Mika Zibanejad. But the Penguins did come away with a 2-1 lead, thanks to a beautiful goal from Shea.

The defenseman displayed some fantastic poise on the blue line, holding onto the puck under pressure before spinning away from coverage and letting a shot fly that went into the back of the net.

“We did not play bad. We played okay. But we just need to play a little bit simple sometimes,” Malkin said. “We try to play beautiful sometimes, but the game against Rangers, it’s so tight. We need to maybe sometimes go to net, like how Sheazo scored. (Noel Acciari) was by Igor, and the puck went in. It’s a simple shot, and we score.”

Pittsburgh’s third period wasn’t on Thursday’s level, as the Rangers tied it early on a fantastic re-direct from Taylor Raddysh. New York had long stretches in the offensive zone, with Skinner producing some huge stops.

“To be completely honest, it felt really weird in the first period,” Skinner said. “For myself personally, I thought I had to kind of go through a couple stretches in the first and second period, kind of get my feet underneath me. The speed of the game is obviously a lot faster when you go from zero to 100. So yeah, it was a long time, and I thought for me, I really worked out the kinks. By the third period, even by halfway through the second period, I felt way, way better. So, keep on doing that.”