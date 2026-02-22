Silovs Looking to Build From Olympic Experience

While Arturs Silovs and Team Latvia fell short of capturing a medal at this year’s Winter Games in Italy, being an Olympian is something he will never forget.
“I think it’s what a lot of athletes are trying for,” said Silovs, who rejoined his Penguins teammates on Sunday. “Not a lot of guys get an opportunity like that, and you have to be grateful for it and the country that you play for. For sure, you want to play more games, make the quarterfinals, and see what’s going to happen there, but it didn’t happen this time for us.
“It’s just taking pride in playing every single game with the national team jersey and showing some enjoyment to the fans.”