Silovs Looking to Build From Olympic Experience

Silovs was in net to help Latvia get just their fourth-ever win at the Olympics with NHL players participating. In the Preliminary Round, he made 26 saves to get a 4-3 victory against Germany.

“You want to win games,” Silovs said. “It’s a great feeling, beating Germany, because it’s not an easy task. They have great players, and for us, I think it was a good accomplishment.”

What was most impressive during that game was that Leon Draisaitl, one of the league’s best players, had ten shots on goal – and Silovs turned them all aside.

“I think he had a lot of opportunities,” Silovs said. “I just tried to play the best as I can, and it doesn’t matter who is in front of or against me, I just want to stop the puck.”

Silovs appeared in three of Latvia’s four games. His performance against Germany specifically was another example in a growing list of how he can rise in big moments.

“It’s just another experience for him,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “He’s had a lot of them. Just from talking with him before he went over, just hearing his excitement, how proud he was to be representing his country. It was awesome to get the chance to see him over there and see him compete.”