Milestone Moment: Kindel Scores First NHL Goal

As for any young player in the league, there are always areas to grow, especially at Kindel’s age. For Head Coach Dan Muse and the rest of the staff, the focus will be on Kindel to continue improving and build on what he’s already accomplished.

“The offensive side has been there pretty consistently, and the guy has got a lot of poise with the puck,” said Muse. “He puts himself in great areas. He’s young, there’s going to be the details in the game, there’s going to be little things that are constantly going to be coming up, as they should. For him, it’s going to continue to be learning the game at this level, this is the highest league in the world. There’s going to be plenty of learning that will be taking place.”

While these past few weeks have been a roller coaster of emotions for Kindel, he has been continuing to grow every single day and learn from the veteran players. For captain Sidney Crosby, it is not only Kindel’s skill that is impressive, but the way he is handling the adjustments to becoming an NHL player.

“I think he's got a lot of poise with the puck, a lot of speed,” Crosby said. “Those two things probably stand out the most. I think he's using his speed well. He's finding guys, he distributes the puck really well, and he seems like he's confident. It doesn't seem like it's been too fast for him or anything like that. To this point, he's done a great job. So, sometimes it takes time to adjust all that. It seems like with every game, he's getting more and more comfortable.”

For the two teenagers on the team, Kindel and Brunicke, their presence and milestones have been felt all throughout the locker room. For Bryan Rust, who was once that same rookie scoring his first NHL goal, it is not only their skills that are making a difference, but the attitudes they carry with them.

“You can see they trust what they can do out there, and they can do some pretty good things,” Rust said. “[Kindel] had a great goal tonight. He’s been awesome. Those kids come to a rink with a smile on their [faces]. They’re ready to go, ready to have fun. That kind of stuff is contagious.”