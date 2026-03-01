Musings: March of the Penguins Begins with a Win

The March of the Penguins began with a 5-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

Ben Kindel, Egor Chinakhov, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, and Justin Brazeau all found the back of the net, while Arturs Silovs recorded his second shutout of the season.

“We knew that they were a really good team,” Rust said. “We knew that they were going to come out hard. We just wanted to outwork them, and I think that’s what we did for the majority of the night.”

After failing to put together a full 60 minutes against the New York Rangers the day before, the Penguins played one of their more complete games of the season against Vegas.

Kindel got the game’s first goal after he gained possession in the neutral zone off a turnover from Noah Hanifin. The rookie snapped a shot and beat Adin Hill for his 15th goal of the season.

“It was just a good forecheck by [Anthony Mantha], and the puck found me in the neutral zone,” Kindel said. “Just kind of skated in, tried to get a shot off. I don’t think that I got much on it, but it surprised the goalie a bit or something.”

The Penguins carried that momentum into the second period, when the offense exploded. Right after Pittsburgh’s first power play of the game expired, Tommy Novak found Chinakhov in the slot. He wasted no time and beat Hill with his excellent shot.

Chinakhov has scored 10 goals since his team debut on Jan. 1, which leads the Penguins. He has points in nine of his last 11 games overall (7G-3A) and has helped the Penguins to a 14-3-4 record while in the lineup.

“The release is crazy; it’s kind of unique,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “I kind of find myself laughing some days at practice when he’s shooting pucks. I just thought his work away from the puck has been pretty consistent with that since he’s gotten here.”