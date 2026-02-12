Silovs Embraces ‘Incredible Opportunity’ with Latvia

Over the summer, Arturs Silovs was one of the first six players named to Team Latvia ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

For the 24-year-old goaltender, who is in the midst of his rookie season, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“You don’t get those often. Especially NHL guys, they don’t play often in the Olympics,” Silovs said. “It’s an incredible opportunity to play against the world’s best. I just want to be there to show my best.”

This will not be Silovs’ first time representing his country on the international level. Most notably, at the 2023 World Championship, he led his team to the bronze medal, going 7-3-0 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. Silovs was awarded the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Best Goaltender.

“Representing your country is, I think, one of the best feelings,” Silovs said. “We had the tournament back at home, and it was such a good energy all around. Doesn't matter the score, doesn't matter the way we play. They're like, always behind us.”

While this year’s Olympics will be held at the Milano Santagiulia and Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arenas in Milan-Cortina, Italy, Silovs still expects Latvian fans to show up, just as they did in 2023.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a huge support for us,” Silovs said. “We’re going to take all that energy and try to succeed.”

After the Penguins acquired the netminder from Vancouver, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2019, President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said he was impressed by Silovs’ ability to rise up in big moments. The Riga, Latvia native enjoys playing in high-stakes games.

“It’s a huge honor to play for any national team and be given the opportunity to play in the net,” Silovs said. “They rely on you, and I think it’s a really great feeling.”

Last season with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League, Silovs won a Calder Cup Championship and was named Playoff MVP. He posted a 16-7 record, 2.01 goals-against average, and .931 save percentage.

With his success in recent years and the strides he has made in the NHL this season, Silovs is ready to embark on a new stage of his young career at the Olympics.

For Latvia, the furthest they have finished in the tournament was the 2014 Sochi Olympics, when they reached the quarterfinals. With just five NHL players on the roster for 2026, Silovs is ready to surprise everyone.

“I feel like, especially when you’re a smaller country, there’s like, no expectations for us,” Silovs said. “It’s just up to us that we can prove everyone wrong and just play our best. Anything can happen, like, one game. If we battle, good things are going to happen for us.”

As someone who has played for his national team at various levels, starting with the Under-18 Team in 2017-18, Silovs said Latvian hockey players take pride in pulling for each other.

“It’s all about the details within the game,” Silovs said. “Everyone is sacrificing their bodies, blocking shots, big hits. I think it’s such a detailed game, like every single contribution makes a huge difference. We thrive from that energy. I think that’s the most important thing for us.”

Silovs has spent some time in Italy for vacation, with Cornino Lake his favorite place to visit. He enjoys all the different foods it has to offer. But once Silovs arrives with the rest of his team at the Olympic Village, he will be focused on one goal.

“I feel like all of these tournaments are a one-game thing, so anything can happen,” Silovs said. “Even the best-skilled players can have a day off. If we battle hard, do our job, stick to our structure, I think we have a chance."