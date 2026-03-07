Malkin of Penguins suspended 5 games for slashing

Center received game misconduct for play against Sabres defenseman Dahlin on Thursday

Evgeni Malkin suspended for 5 games for slashing

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for five games, without pay, for slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during NHL Game No. 977 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, March 5, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 0:35 of the second period. Malkin was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking, a major penalty for slashing and a game misconduct.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Malkin will forfeit $158,854.15. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

