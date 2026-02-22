Sidney Crosby Gets Silver in Return to Olympics

More on the captain not being able to play in the Gold Medal Game, and the reaction to Team USA's win

Sidney-Crosby
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

After Sidney Crosby was injured in Canada’s quarterfinal matchup with Czechia on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, the hockey world was on pins and needles over the next few days about his status.

He was ruled out for the semifinal matchup against Finland on Friday, with his fellow Cole Harbour native, good buddy and offseason training partner Nathan MacKinnon getting the winner late in regulation to earn the group trip to the Gold Medal Game.

“He's been extremely positive,” Connor McDavid said. “Still contributing... still being the leader he is. We definitely wanted to give him an opportunity to play one more. We've done that and we'll see."

Unfortunately for Canada, their captain was unable to play in the matchup against Team USA after being deemed a game-time decision.

“It was pretty close. Ultimately, I wasn’t able to go out there and do what I needed to do in order to help the team,” Crosby said. “At that point, you have to make a decision that’s best for the group. It’s not an easy one, but that’s hockey.”

Especially considering that Crosby will be 41 years old when the next Winter Olympics comes around. The thought that this could be his last opportunity at the Games crossed Crosby’s mind.

"But ultimately, that's not how you make your decision... it was about what's best for our group and what gives us the best chance to win,” Crosby said. “And it becomes pretty clear at that point if I'm not able to go, then I'm not going to compromise our team or put myself out of that.”

The game was as tight as it gets between two heavyweights, and there are so many moments where Crosby’s ability and leadership could have given Canada the edge they needed. As Team Canada Head Coach Jon Cooper has said, "He will go down as the greatest player to ever represent his country. If not, he’s on the Mount Rushmore for sure of people who have thrown the Canadian jersey on.”

But the epic matchup went to overtime, and Jack Hughes – who will be in town on Thursday with New Jersey for Pittsburgh’s first game out of the break – scored the winner for Team USA.

"I thought that the way we played all tournament, even the games leading up, I thought we were really good," Crosby said. "We were tested in some of those games. It's not easy to get to this point, and we just found ways. I thought one of our best games was probably today. And unfortunately, it doesn't work out for us. But I'm just really proud of the group and the way we competed and the way we played."

Back in Pittsburgh, Crosby’s teammates felt for their captain.

“Knowing him, it must have been hard. He probably sat in the locker room with his gear on and watched it on TV,” Kris Letang said. “You know, a guy like that wants the puck on his stick and try to make a difference to help his team win the gold.

“I'm pretty sure he tried everything to play that game. And at the end of the day, if he thinks it's not going to help, he's going to leave a spot for a guy that's healthy and try to help the team. So, selfless and he’s a guy that worries more about winning than anything other than just his self-image or anything like that.”

Crosby appeared to sustain the injury in a collision with Czechia defenseman Radko Gudkas, captain of the Anaheim Ducks. He did skate on Saturday, and said that being in a position to even be a game-time decision was not something he anticipated.

“I think our medical staff was incredible and, unfortunately, I wasn't able to go,” Crosby said. “It's a gold medal game, Olympics. If I could play, then I'd be out there."

Crosby said the decision felt like the right one after watching the game's speed.

“It was an unbelievable game,” Letang said. “Obviously, the goaltenders were doing a pretty good job, especially (Connor) Hellebuyck. I mean, it was tough to watch for the Canadian guys. But no, it was exciting. It was a fast game, guys were playing really well with a lot of pace.”

Here at home, the Penguins scheduled practice for 12 PM so that everyone could watch, with puck drop at 8:10 AM. Most of the guys live close to UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, and headed to the rink during an intermission.

“Everyone was dispersed around this big rink and watching different TVs,” Brett Kulak said. “It's funny where guys end up watching, because you start watching, and it's like, you get glued to that TV. It was exciting. Some TVs were ahead of others. So, the last goal, I heard someone cheering down the hallway. I was like, all right, I don’t know what happened, but something’s coming.”

Hughes’ legendary moment came on the 46th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, Team USA’s first gold medal since that group won. Bryan Rust said he watched the new Netflix documentary Miracle: The Boys of ’80 three days after it came out.

“I think you've seen American hockey just to continue to grow over the last however many years, this is just going to continue to kind of skyrocket this in the right direction,” Rust said.

During the on-ice celebration, Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Werenski and Auston Matthews skated around with Johnny Gaudreau’s USA Hockey jersey. Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died in August of 2024 when struck by a vehicle while cycling.

Team USA had brought Johnny’s family to Milan, and had his daughter, Noa, and son, Johnny Jr. – celebrating his 2nd birthday – be part of the team photo.

“It's really cool,” said Kevin Hayes, who played with Gaudreau at Boston College. They stood up in each other’s weddings.

“Johnny would have made that team," Hayes continued. "It’s little Johnny's birthday. Really cool story. I'm happy that (Johnny’s wife) Meredith (and parents) Jane and Guy got to go over there. I'm sure the USA staff kind of did it to the nines and did it the right way, deservedly so. Johnny was a huge part of USA Hockey. Every chance he had to go play World Juniors, World Championships, that North American team, he was a stud every time. So, yeah – it's a really cool moment after there, watching them skate around (with his jersey) out here and take the picture with the kids.”

There were several Penguins connections on Team USA, past and present. Most notably, video coach Madison Nikkel served in that same capacity for the Americans. Everyone in the Penguins organization was thrilled for Nikkel, nicknamed ‘Digsy.’

“It’s awesome for Digs,” Hayes said. “I've known Diggs since college. He was our video coach at BC. He's a very hard-working guy. He works just as hard as we do. Obviously, it's a whole different mental grind. Digsy, he’s one of the best ones in the league, and his work ethic shows, and very happy for him.”

That also went for Mike Sullivan, David Quinn, John Hynes and Mike Buckley, who have all been part of the Penguins coaching staff; Bill Guerin and Tom Fitzgerald, who were in management and hockey operations; Teddy Richards, who used to be on the equipment staff; and of course, Jake Guentzel.

“Really good day,” Rust said. “I'm familiar with a lot of the staff and a lot of the players. Just to see them and how that group kind of came together, and see how much fun they had playing a really good brand of hockey and win the gold medal, I think was really cool.”

