Sidney Crosby Gets Silver in Return to Olympics

The game was as tight as it gets between two heavyweights, and there are so many moments where Crosby’s ability and leadership could have given Canada the edge they needed. As Team Canada Head Coach Jon Cooper has said, "He will go down as the greatest player to ever represent his country. If not, he’s on the Mount Rushmore for sure of people who have thrown the Canadian jersey on.”

But the epic matchup went to overtime, and Jack Hughes – who will be in town on Thursday with New Jersey for Pittsburgh’s first game out of the break – scored the winner for Team USA.

"I thought that the way we played all tournament, even the games leading up, I thought we were really good," Crosby said. "We were tested in some of those games. It's not easy to get to this point, and we just found ways. I thought one of our best games was probably today. And unfortunately, it doesn't work out for us. But I'm just really proud of the group and the way we competed and the way we played."

Back in Pittsburgh, Crosby’s teammates felt for their captain.

“Knowing him, it must have been hard. He probably sat in the locker room with his gear on and watched it on TV,” Kris Letang said. “You know, a guy like that wants the puck on his stick and try to make a difference to help his team win the gold.

“I'm pretty sure he tried everything to play that game. And at the end of the day, if he thinks it's not going to help, he's going to leave a spot for a guy that's healthy and try to help the team. So, selfless and he’s a guy that worries more about winning than anything other than just his self-image or anything like that.”

Crosby appeared to sustain the injury in a collision with Czechia defenseman Radko Gudkas, captain of the Anaheim Ducks. He did skate on Saturday, and said that being in a position to even be a game-time decision was not something he anticipated.

“I think our medical staff was incredible and, unfortunately, I wasn't able to go,” Crosby said. “It's a gold medal game, Olympics. If I could play, then I'd be out there."

Crosby said the decision felt like the right one after watching the game's speed.

“It was an unbelievable game,” Letang said. “Obviously, the goaltenders were doing a pretty good job, especially (Connor) Hellebuyck. I mean, it was tough to watch for the Canadian guys. But no, it was exciting. It was a fast game, guys were playing really well with a lot of pace.”

Here at home, the Penguins scheduled practice for 12 PM so that everyone could watch, with puck drop at 8:10 AM. Most of the guys live close to UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, and headed to the rink during an intermission.

“Everyone was dispersed around this big rink and watching different TVs,” Brett Kulak said. “It's funny where guys end up watching, because you start watching, and it's like, you get glued to that TV. It was exciting. Some TVs were ahead of others. So, the last goal, I heard someone cheering down the hallway. I was like, all right, I don’t know what happened, but something’s coming.”

Hughes’ legendary moment came on the 46th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, Team USA’s first gold medal since that group won. Bryan Rust said he watched the new Netflix documentary Miracle: The Boys of ’80 three days after it came out.

“I think you've seen American hockey just to continue to grow over the last however many years, this is just going to continue to kind of skyrocket this in the right direction,” Rust said.