Inside Scoop: Penguins at the Winter Olympics

Olympic Inside Scoop
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

LET THE GAMES BEGIN

In 2010, Sidney Crosby scored the Golden Goal in his first-ever Olympics, one of the greatest moments in sports history. He then led Team Canada to gold in 2014. That year, Erik Karlsson led all players in points (4G-4A-8PTS) en route to a silver medal as the tournament’s “Best Defenseman”.

They have been waiting a long time to return to the Olympics, as NHL players did not participate in the 2018 or 2022 Games. But they are back for this year’s tournament in Milan, Italy, with the men’s preliminary round beginning today (Feb. 11).

Both players were named to their team’s leadership groups. In one of the easiest decisions ever made, Crosby was named captain of Team Canada. He and Drew Doughty are looking to become the first men's players to win three gold medals since NHLers were allowed to take part in the Olympics. Meanwhile, Karlsson is an alternate captain for Team Sweden.

Rickard Rakell is also playing for Team Sweden, making his first Olympic appearance. And Arturs Silovs was one of the first six players named to Latvia’s roster.

"It's been so long now since we've seen that with the players in our league and these guys," Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said. "I'm excited for hockey fans across the world. I'm really excited for our players, that they're going to have that opportunity and get to be a part of something really special, getting to represent their countries. I think it's always exciting, but especially where it's been such a long time now."

The Penguins are also well-represented from a staff standpoint. President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas is the Director of Player Personnel for Team Canada. New Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Young has worked with Hockey Canada since 2021, so he's been juggling duties. He worked the World Junior Championship over the holidays before traveling to Italy for this tournament. And Video Coach Madison Nikkel is serving in that same role for Team USA.

All games involving Penguins players/staff are below. We plan to post updates and content in this feed throughout the Games, so stay tuned!

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:10 PM (USA, Peacock)

Thursday, Feb. 12

Canada vs. Czechia, 10:40 AM (USA, Peacock)

Latvia vs. United States, 3:10 PM (USA, Peacock)

Friday, Feb. 13

Sweden vs. Finland, 6:10 AM (Peacock)

Canada vs. Switzerland, 3:10 PM (Peacock)

Saturday, Feb. 14

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 6:10 AM (Peacock)

Latvia vs. Germany, 6:10 AM (CNBC, Peacock)

United States vs. Denmark, 3:10 PM (USA, Peacock)

Sunday, Feb. 15

Canada vs. France, 10:40 AM (USA, Peacock)

Latvia vs. Denmark, 1:10 PM (CNBC, Peacock)

United States vs. Germany, 3:10 PM (USA, Peacock)

There will then be a round of qualifying games before semifinals on Friday, Feb. 20. The bronze medal game is Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:40 PM. The gold medal game is Sunday, Feb. 22 at 8:10 AM.

PENGUINS ELITE ALUMNI REPRESENTING USA

The U.S. women's hockey team features four DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Penguins Elite alumni: Hannah Bilka, Laila Edwards, Ava McNaughton and Gwyneth Philips. Edwards has made history as the first Black woman to play hockey for Team USA at the Olympics. She scored in their dominant 5-0 win over Canada in preliminary round action on Tuesday (Feb. 10), while Bilka tallied twice.

Quarterfinals are on Saturday, Feb. 14, and the medal games are on Thursday, Feb. 19. We'll update with matchups and times when they are available!

