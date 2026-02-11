Inside Scoop: Penguins at the Winter Olympics

LET THE GAMES BEGIN

In 2010, Sidney Crosby scored the Golden Goal in his first-ever Olympics, one of the greatest moments in sports history. He then led Team Canada to gold in 2014. That year, Erik Karlsson led all players in points (4G-4A-8PTS) en route to a silver medal as the tournament’s “Best Defenseman”.

They have been waiting a long time to return to the Olympics, as NHL players did not participate in the 2018 or 2022 Games. But they are back for this year’s tournament in Milan, Italy, with the men’s preliminary round beginning today (Feb. 11).

Both players were named to their team’s leadership groups. In one of the easiest decisions ever made, Crosby was named captain of Team Canada. He and Drew Doughty are looking to become the first men's players to win three gold medals since NHLers were allowed to take part in the Olympics. Meanwhile, Karlsson is an alternate captain for Team Sweden.